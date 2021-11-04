GolfNorth Enters Operations Agreement For The Club at Bond Head

With the expiration of their agreement with ClubLink, the ownership group at The Club at Bond Head, has entered into an arrangement with another multi-faciltiy operator, GolfNorth Properties, to operate the 36-hole facility.

The club, located northwest of Newmarket, Ontario, has two courses designed by the duo of Hurdzan-Fry, with the South Course opening in 2005, followed by the North Course the very next year.

Both layouts have been recognized for various awards through the years and have played host to some top events.

The Club now joins more than 30 other courses as part of the GolfNorth multi-course membership program. Among the others courses they operate are Batteaux Creek (Collingwood), Settlers’ Ghost (Barrie) and The Ridge at Manitou (McKellar).

The Club at Bond Head courses will remain open to the public, and representatives of the Giampaolo Group, who created and own the golf courses, are pleased with their new agreement.

Todd Kerr, Vice-President of the Giampaolo Group commented in a release, “We have seen what GolfNorth has accomplished with respect to the resurrection of Cape Breton Highlands, The Ridge at Manitou, and other courses that they operate – and we’re eager to see what can be accomplished here.”

Chris Galifi (COO of the Giampaolo Group) added, “The Giampaolo Group is excited to join forces with GolfNorth at the Club at Bond Head, as they have a proven track record of strengthening facilities and the golfer experience. We are looking forward to the next successful chapter with GolfNorth and Bond Head.”

GolfNorth Properties is equally excited about the partnership, adding another high-profile property to the operations for the Kitchener, Waterloo, Ontario-based company,

“It’s not every day that one of the top golf facilities in the country becomes available, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be operating this truly unique golf destination,” says GolfNorth President Shawn Evans. “We look forward to a great partnership moving forward with the Giampaolo Group and the strong management team currently in place at The Club at Bond Head.”

“GolfNorth wishes to extend a warm welcome, and thank you, to the senior management team at the Giampaolo Group for all their cooperation and hard work in putting this transaction together,” added Mike Garside, GolfNorth Chief Operating Officer. We’re honoured that the Giampaolo Group has given us the opportunity to be the stewards of Bond Head for years to come.”

No length of the terms of the agreement between GolfNorth and the Giampaolo Group were provided.