Gord Percy Takes On Management Role at Smiths Falls G&CC

One of the most-respected golf professionals in the National Capital region is on the move. The Board of Directors of the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club has announced that Gord Percy has accepted the position as their General Manager and Head Professional.

Most recently the Head Professional at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club for the past thirteen years, the Verona, Ontario native joins a facility not far from his home in Toledo, Ontario. He is taking on the job left vacant after the departure of Dan McNeely earlier in the season.

Currently the Vice-President of the PGA of Canada, Percy has been a Class A member of the association since 1999 and next season will mark his 25th as a PGA Professional.

Through his career, Percy has set a high standard for himself at a professional level. He has spent many years on the Board of Directors for the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone and along his career path has been recognized often for his efforts.

His tally of awards includes being the Ottawa Zone Teacher of the year in 2004, the Assistant of the Year in 2005, and the Golf Professional of the year in 2013. He is also an accomplished player with numerous tournament wins.

When reached for comment, Percy, to little surprise, is enthusiastic about his new position.

“I’m very excited having a different role and to be able to use different skills and knowledge, beyond being a Head Professional,” the Queen’s University and Humber College graduate shared about his dual position.

He added of the club that sits just up the road from Lombard Glen Golf Club where he once worked, “It’s a close knit group with great member involvement. I know so many people here. It kind of feels like coming home.”

Percy began his new position on October 1.