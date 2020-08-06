Greenberg, Lafreniere & Sevigny Win OVGA Match Play Championships

Intermittent periods of liquid sunshine greeted the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Men’s Semi-Finalists at the GreyHawk Golf Club on Boundary Road in Navan, Ontario this morning. All of the matches went to the 18th hole and two went into sudden-win overtime.

In the Senior Men’s Semi-Finals Ken Clark from the host Club defeated Hyland’s Tom Hossfeld 1 up. It took three extra holes for Rivermead’s Ken Lafreniere to defeat Madawaska’s Perry Freda.

Ryan Sevigny, in the Men’s Championship, defeated Carleton’s Jared Coyle 1 up on the eighteenth hole. Carleton’s Robert Mustard needed one extra hole to defeat Chris Campbell from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

THE FINALS

Just before the OVGA Match Play Finalists started their championship rounds, a final burst of rain fell from the skies and that was it for the day. It was a chilly afternoon with gusty winds but the rain let up for the rest of the day.

WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP

Margot Greenberg, from Hylands Golf Club defeated Club-mate Lise Jubinville 1 up in a match that went back and forth all afternoon. The Women’s Match Play Trophy had only one name on it since its inception in 2017 and that name was Lise Jubinville. Margot has now added her name to the trophy.

On her win, Margot said, “I mostly play Club events but the girls encouraged me to play in this championship. I was really tired yesterday after playing in the rain for two rounds. That’s the most golf I’ve played in one day in years. Today’s match with Lise was close right up to the end and I’m happy and a bit shocked to bring this Women’s Trophy back to Hylands.”

Margot Greenberg (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

SENIOR MENS CHAMPIONSHIP

Four up and three to play was the final score in the Senior Men’s Championship Final and the win went to Rivermead’s Ken Lafreniere over GreyHawk’s Ken Clark.

Ken talked about his win and his matches over the past two days. – “The weather didn’t cooperate but that’s one thing about golf, it’s the same for everybody so it’s a level playing field. The Talon Course at GreyHawk held up really well. I was pretty impressed with the drainage. About my game, I just kept it in play. Golf is a funny game. You keep it in play and who knows what’s going to happen. My putting was not great but good enough over both days. We had a great bunch of guys in the matches and I can’t say enough about the OVGA putting on these events during this tough year for everybody.”

Ken Lafreniere (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

MENS CHAMPIONSHIP

Eagle Creek’s Ryan Sevigny defeated Carleton’s Robert Mustard by the same four up with three to play score as the Senior Championship.

It’s been quite a run for Ryan over the past couple of weeks as he finished 2nd in the OVGA City & District, 2nd in the Golf Quebec Amateur and now first place in this OVGA Match Play Championship. Ryan was the 2019 OVGA City & District Champion, 2nd in the Tunis and he was the winner of the 2019 Ottawa Sports Award for golf.

“It wasn’t easy with the competitors I faced and also the weather we played in”, said Ryan Sevigny about his win. He continued, “I was able to grind it out and the OVGA’s Qualifying Format for the matches brought out some of the best players in the area. I just kept the ball in play. I really wasn’t making any big numbers during my matches. As for the rest of the year, I’m playing in the Flagstick Open, the Kent, the Tunis, the Spring Open and I’ve qualified for a spot in Golf Ontario’s Mid-Amateur at Loyalist Golf Club in September.”

Ryan Sevigny (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Congratulations to all three OVGA Match Play Champions as well as the OVGA Officials and volunteers for another job well done.