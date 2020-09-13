Team Pembroke Leads After Day 1 of 91st Gordon Cup

(Appleton, Ontario) – Teams of 14 men from Deep River, Mississippi, Pembroke, Renfrew and Sand Point are competing over two days on the Mississippi Golf Club this weekend in the 91st Gordon Cup competition, which was established in 1930.

Before the start of this year’s competition, Rob Warren from the Renfrew Golf Club was honored for his 50th consecutive appearance in Gordon Cup competition. Rob was presented with a Gordon Cup logo’d shirt and a plaque listing his scores in each Gordon Cup competition dating back to 1971 by past Gordon Cup custodian Glenn Buder.

Flagstick caught up to Rob Warren and asked him about his 50 year journey in the Gordon Cup.

“I was thinking about the past fifty years and while it may seem to be a long time, it’s gone by very fast,” said Rob on the subject of his many consecutive appearances in the Gordon Cup. Rob continued, “My score has always counted even in years that I didn’t play well. As to changes over the years, one thing I see personally is that I still hit the ball as well as I did back then and now instead of being 20-30 yards behind the long hitters, I’m 100-130 yards behind. On the subject of whether the Gordon Cup is what it used to be, it may have lost a bit of its lustre over the years but the competition at Renfrew to make the Gordon Cup team is still strong.”

Gordon Cup custodian and tournament organizer Kip Mulvihill placed Rob in the first group off the tee at Mississippi along Sand Point’s Craig Lynch who has 31 appearances in the Gordon Cup and Pembroke’s Phil Hermitte who has played in 44 competitions. Think about that. The lead group in the 2020 Gordon Cup competition at Mississippi has a total of 125 competitions between them and they’re still playing well on their Club Teams.

Craig Lynch, Rob Warren, and Phil Hermitte (Photo: Joe McLean)

I don’t know what happened out there but all three players posted scores of 82.

At the conclusion of play after the first day at Mississippi, the defending champions from Pembroke lead the way with a team score of 934 followed by Sand Point (948), Renfrew (953), Mississippi (966) and Deep River (989).

It looks like there is some liquid sunshine heading to Mississippi for the second round of the 2020 Gordon Cup on Sunday, so we’ll check back to see who the weather affects the most.