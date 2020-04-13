Guest Blog: Why More Women (and Everyone Else) Should Be Playing Golf

w/ Adam Baylis, PGA of Canada

As a golf course operator and PGA of Canada Golf Coach/Instructor, I have seen a good growth in ladies getting into the game of golf (especially here at Southbrook (Binbrook, ON) where our ladies’ league is now at 140 women). But at one point, something we struggled with in the industry was getting new women into the game. It wasn’t a very welcoming or comfortable experience for women to get started.

I have taught a lot of Beginner Ladies’ Clinics, group lessons and almost every time I did, I would hear, “I can’t go on the golf course and play, it’s too embarrassing and I’m not ready”. I always would tell them, golf can be a hard sport to learn, but doesn’t have to be.

The #1 thing any beginner or even seasoned player should know, is that as long as you keep moving, everyone will be happy! Pick up and go to the next shot if you are struggling until you get warmed up. I believe this will be very important once the golf courses re-open after this COVID-19 pandemic. Golfers are going to want to play as much as possible with all the early season golf they will miss.

Some golfers who play regularly shoot high scores into the 100’s consistently, but they can play in less than 4 hours for 18 holes. This is because they have learned the proper ways to keep the pace of play moving. Here are some examples:

Be early for your tee time

Play ready golf

Limit the amount of practice swings

Limit the amount of time looking for golf balls

Prepare your next shot while waiting for another player to hit

Go directly to your golf ball unless assisting another player (you can still have conversations in the fairway)

Here are some great reasons of why more Ladies should be playing golf:

Enjoy the outdoors – It’s a great way to get out, get some exercise, fresh air and enjoy some amazing views

Networking – Golf is about socializing with friends and also making new friends. It also works as a great business tool to network with other businesses in a fun, comfortable environment

Great fashion – We at Southbrook have a fully stocked pro shop with the latest merchandise from Nike, Adidas, Antigua, Nancy Lopez and Cutter and Buck. Check out your local pro shops to see their selection.

Learning – as a PGA of Canada instructor, I have watched a lot of beginner ladies start the game and now play golf regularly, and I could see how much they enjoy learning about the golf swing, putting, chipping and all things relating to golf. We all know, constant education, is good for the brain and body.

Mental Health – we are living in very uncertain times right now and there is a lot of causes for stress. It’s proven that exercise helps with mental health. Getting out on the golf course play 9 or 18 holes, is a great way to clear the mind and go for a healthy walk and enjoy the scenery.

We here at Southbrook are getting ready for the 2020 season! Please practice social distancing and keep safe and healthy! Hope to see you very soon!

– Adam Baylis, PGA of Canada

Adam Baylis @abayliscpga is the General Manager at Southbrook G&CC. He has worked in the golf industry for 20+ years as a golf professional from Private to Semi Private Golf Clubs but has a true passion for growing the game and junior golf development in Ontario. A proud PGA of Canada Professional, Member of the Canadian Society of Club Managers, Associate Member of the Golf Journalists Association of Canada, and Graduate of the Professional Golf Management Program at Niagara College.