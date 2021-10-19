Haley Yerxa Wins NCAA Pat Bradley Invitational

Former Ottawa City & District Junior Champion Haley Yerxa has earned her first outright individual collegiate golf title.

Yerxa, an Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club member and now studying at Florida Gulf Coast University, won the 44th Pat Bradley Invitational in Lakewood Ranch, Florida on Monday, October 18. The event is named for the Hall of Fame LPGA member who won 31 LPGA TOUR events, including six majors.

In her freshman season Yerxa shared medalist honours at the Amelia Island Intercollegiate, but this is her first time as a solo champion.

The Hillcrest High School graduate started her tournament week with rounds of 69 and 70. She finished off the one-stroke victory with a closing 73, for a 212 total that was aided by twelve birdies overall.

“Haley has worked so hard in her time here and she has been close to winning outright,” said FGCU Coach Sarah Trew. “I could not be happier to see her come away with a win today as a reward for putting in the time and effort daily.”

The efforts by Yerxa and teammate Laura Edmonds propelled the Eagles to a 4th place team finish.

“What a great way to end the fall season with Haley winning and Laura finishing tied for second. I’m so proud of both of them and the effort they put in daily,” said Coach Trew. “As a team, we had a very solid tournament and beat some good teams. I am very happy with our performance and I’m looking forward to the spring season already.”

The tournament marks the end of the Fall season for FGCU.

Yerxa’s win follows two other tournament appearances this year, a t-55 at the Paladin Invitational and a a t-12 at the Jupiter Women’s Invitational.