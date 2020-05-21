A Season Not To Be: Hamilton – Halton Junior Golf Tour Cancels 2020 Schedule

There are bound to be some very disappointed young golfers in the Hamilton-Halton region of Ontario this year.

After providing a platform where juniors can compete and display their talents for the last 36 years, the Hamilton-Halton Junior Golf Tour has announced that they will cancel their 2020 schedule of events due to the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The circuit is among the most established of its kind in the province but Tour President Brent Warriner and the Board of Directors feel that the compromises they would have had to make to play out the season would not be in keeping with the level of environment they have provided in the past.

“After the usual pre-season planning combined with significant waiting, hoping, deliberation and information seeking, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to cancel our 2020 golf events,” said Brent Warriner in a statement. “At this time, we are unable to provide the golfing experience players and parents have come to expect from our tour in partnership with golf facilities and PGA of Canada Golf Professionals around Hamilton and Halton, while still safeguarding the health and wellbeing of those within our local competitive golfing community. The safety of our competitors, volunteers, families, host course staff and members, as well as other friends of the tour in this time of pandemic and uncertainty has to come first.”

The 2020 season that was planned consisted of seven tour events at Beverly, Georgetown (formerly Eagle Ridge), King’s Forest, Flamborough Hills, Heron Point, Blue Springs and Glendale, with a qualifier at Chedoke.

“The Board of Directors would also like to let our returning exempt players know that their 2020 exemptions will carry over to the 2021 season provided that the exempt player remains age eligible and wishes to continue playing our tour. Parents and junior (U-19) and bantam (U-15) aged male and female golfers should continue to visit our HHJGT website for news about the 2021 season),” added Warriner