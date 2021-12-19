Happy Holidays To All!

It was certainly not the way we wanted to celebrate 25 years of publishing, but we managed to get through 2021 and continue to share golf stories and content for all of you.

It was again an unusual year as the COVID-19 pandemic continued, but golf kept thriving, with participation rates rising. That did not mean it was not a challenging environment with continual adaptions having to be made within the entire golf industry.

That meant adjustments for here as well at the Bauder Media Group, where Flagstick Golf Magazine continued as a digital-only product for the season. Even so we still achieved record audience levels between that product, Flagstick.com and our many other platforms.

Our staff will be taking some much-needed time with their families in the next little while, and you will see a little less activity on our social media channels until the turn of the calendar to the new year.

At this time, we’d like to thank every reader/listener that has made all our outlets a part of their routine. We are grateful for your support of Flagstick Golf Magazine, Flagstick.com, the FGM Digest Newsletter, the 613 Golfer Podcast, the TeeTalk Podcast, and Ontario Golf News Digest (in partnership with Golf Ontario). We’ve come a long way since 1996 when we started.

We’d like to thank all the businesses who also looked to us to support their marketing efforts. We thank you for your partnerships and look to providing you more ways to engage the golf community in 2022 and beyond. We have been told that we have one of the strongest connections to the Canadian golf community among golf media and if you’d like to be part of that, please reach out to be part of all we have planned for the year ahead.

We wish you and your loved ones all the best for a safe and happy holiday and look forward to connecting with you again in the New Year.

Happy Holidays!