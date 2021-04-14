Henderson Chasing A Hawaii Three-Peat

Despite having to face a change in venue this year, Canada’s Brooke Henderson is optimistic as she chases a third consecutive win at the LPGA Lotte Championship, which gets underway Wednesday.

The 9-time LPGA TOUR winner from Smiths Falls, Ontario spoke with the media on Tuesday at the Kapolei Golf Club.

In 2019, the last time this tournament was held (it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic) Henderson’s victory not only marked a repeat win but tied her with Sandra Post as the all-time leading Canadian LPGA winner at eight victories. She eclipsed that mark two months later with a 9th victory, where her tally still stands after a shortened and winless 2020 campaign.

Like the rest of the field this week, including three other Canadians, Henderson will have to leave behind the confidence she felt at the former host course, the Ko Olina Golf Club, in favour of a new test at Kapolei. It is not uncharted ground for the LPGA, who hosted the Ladies Hawaiian Open at the layout in 1996 to 2001.

“I was a little disappointed when we changed golf course this year,” noted Henderson, who was a cumulative 28 under par at Ko Olina over the eight rounds of her two wins there. “I really loved the other one. But this one is great as well, really pretty, and we’ve spent the last three days trying to learn it the best we can and just trying to get a strategy together and hopefully the game is in a good spot come tomorrow afternoon. Hopefully put four rounds of golf together that are pretty solid.”

A Little More Calm

The 23 year-old had a very intense start to her career, with an early major victory, high expectations, and a determination to play well, but it’s clear from her remarks on Tuesday that she is starting to feel a little a little different about golf, and life in general. Undoubtedly, that was influenced by the circumstances of the last year.

You can sense it when she speaks about Hawaii and see the photos she posts on social media, where her smile seems even bigger than normal, if that is possible.

“You know, I think we’ve just learned to love it here in paradise. I mentioned the hotel that we’re staying at. It’s just so nice to wake up in the morning and have a view over the ocean. It just puts everything in perspective. Just makes you feel calm and peaceful, which I think is exactly what we need right now, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to bring that into my game a little bit more over the next few years. Just trying to enjoy the process a little bit more and being calm out there.”

While all the players, including Brooke and fellow Canadians Alena Sharp, Jaclyn lee, and Anne-Catherine Tanguay, will have a new challenge to face this week, it carries over similarities from Ko Olina. Small greens and pesky winds will hamper scoring and Henderson says she and her caddy/sister Brittany are preparing for that, as well as the more elevated green complexes.

“…you just have to play smart and hopefully hitting quality golf shots. But patience will definitely be a big key,” Brooke noted. “And I mentioned just having a strategic plan out there and Brit has been working really hard, so hopefully we can get a good one together and make it happen.”

A Rare Opportunity

A win itself is on her mind, but she also knows there is a special significance in winning the same event three times in a row, the feat has not been accomplished since Inbee Park in 2015 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a rare opportunity, and so it would be nice to make the most of it. But I’m just really excited for the chance. To be in this position is really cool. I was in it once before in Portland and came up short on the three-peat, but just to have the opportunity, like I said, is really amazing.

You can only do one shot at a time, especially on a different golf course. There is a lot of learning to it. So just being patient and trying to stick to the game plan.”

Henderson is part of the feature pairings this week. The Golf Channel broadcast begins at 7pm et on the network.

