Golf Travel: Hilton Head Will Be Ready For Returning Canadians

(Hilton Head Island, South Carolina) – White sand beaches, crashing waves, four-star resorts, and endless fairways. It may sound like Hawaii but it’s a lot closer than you think, especially for golf travellers residing on the east coast of North America.

You can find all this, and a lot more, in a little piece of paradise along the coast of South Carolina.

Hilton Head Island is a low country favourite for travellers from all over the world. More than two million of them come here annually. And for good reason.

While not everyone is fully comfortable with travel yet, Hilton Head is sure to be a place high on wish-lists for many future trips. We assure you; it will be waiting and ready for when you are free and willing to make its acquaintance.

Located some twenty miles from Savannah, Georgia, this barrier island is visually stunning. Nearly twenty kilometers of white sand beaches surround it, making a delightful playground for all.

The popularity of the island led to the development of many resorts and accompanying golf courses. Now more than 30 courses dot the island, many located in the gated communities that have sprung up to cover some 70 percent of the land space. But these communities are not simply for homeowners, they also contain hotel properties, resorts, and accessible golf courses.

Hole 18 Harbour Town Golf Links, Sea Pines Resort (Photo: HHGI – Hilton Head Golf Island)

Sea Pines Resort

Each year, since 1969, the PGA TOUR’s RBC Heritage Classic has brought Hilton Head into the living rooms of the world. The Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort has been the host of the tournament for nearly fifty years, but it is not the only course at this world-class resort. It is also home to the Pete Dye –designed Heron Point Golf Course and the recently renovated Ocean Course, now known as Atlantic Dunes.

Harbour Town is the major architectural gem within the lot. Its design made the world familiar with the work of Pete Dye, as well as his wife Alice who was largely responsible for the 13th hole.

The tightly tree-lined course emphasizes strategy over brute distance and the concluding holes are among the most memorable in the game.

The Heron Point and Atlantic Dunes courses are no slouches in their own right and perfectly complement the grandeur of Harbour Town.

Accommodation options at Sea Pines are vast and include the Inn and Resort, Vacation Homes, and Villas.

#10 hole, Robert Trent Jones Course, Palmetto Dunes Resort

Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort

Not far from the Sea Pines Resort is another resort and golf option that has been pleasing visitors for years – the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort

Comfort and luxury are hallmarks at the Omni where the 323 suites are some of the largest on the island. With their built-in kitchenette areas, they make for comfortable spaces to enjoy for week-long visits.

You’ll need that time just to enjoy all the amenities including a variety of restaurants to suit different tastes. That includes HH Prime, where steak is their speciality.

The resort is also home to the Ocean Tides Spa and many family-oriented activities like biking, kayaking, and more.

Those staying at the Omni will have the opportunity to enjoy the affiliated Palmetto Dunes Golf Club.

The trio of layouts at Palmetto Dunes is astounding.

It begins with the highly underrated Arthur Hills Golf Course, includes a George Fazio course often listed high among national rankings, and caps off with a Robert Trent Jones course renowned within the Southeast United States.

Barony Course

Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa

Wander off the beach and into a nest of Palmetto trees to find the 412-room Westin Hilton Head Island Resort. Before you can make your way into the beautifully appointed space you will also need to get by their three outdoor pools and vast recreation areas.

This family friendly resort features large rooms, activities, and amenities for the entire family. That includes the golfer(s) with the 54-hole Port Royal Golf & Racquet Club at the ready.

The three courses – Barony, Planter’s Row, and Robber’s Row were crafted by three well-known architects George Cobb, Pete Dye, and William Byrd and each matured nicely to become integral to their island settings. Rates are reasonable and a multiple round package gives you a chance to explore all three layouts.

250 Restaurants

After wandering the fairways, those building up an appetite will easily find refuge in Hilton Head. Affluent permanent residents, along with an ample number of seasonal visitors, has created the demand for dining establishments and their variety seems endless.

Whether you want a quick bite at a chain establishment, a casual experience, or fine dining, you will find it all.

Hilton Head truly is a haven within the Lowcountry. Outdoor living and activities dominate while endless amenities are always at hand. It’s an intoxicating mix and a key reason why people return here again and again.

Low Country Cooking

“There are so many amazing things taking place right now on Hilton Head,” said Cary Corbitt, Vice President of Sports and Operations at The Sea Pines Resort for nearly four decades and President of the Lowcountry Golf Course Owners Association. “In all my years here, I don’t think I’ve ever seen the island as vibrant as it is today.”