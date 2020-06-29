HJGT Silver Lakes Shootout Crowns Multiple Winners

The second Canadian event of the year for the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour wrapped up on Sunday, June 28, at the Silver Lakes Golf & Country Club in East Gwillimbury, Ontario.

The final round of the 36-hole event was witness to some low scoring rounds by the eventual winners.

In the Tiger Woods, Boys 16-18 Class, it was Ellis Kinnaird of Carleton Place, Ontario (just west of Ottawa) who stole the show with a final round 68 (-4). It propelled him past Ty Stansfield of Toronto by a single stroke to earn his first win of 2020. Kinnaird posted a birdie on the 17th (his 35th hole) and made a dramatic eagle on the last to close out the victory.

A score of 68 for the last round was also in order for Andreas Diogenous of who locked up a second Hurricane Tour win in as many starts in 2020. He dusted the Will Smith, Boys 14-15 Division with a 21-stroke victory.

Luke Smith of Toronto topped the Ernie Els (Boys 11-13) class with rounds of 83 and 74, respectively.

One of the closest competitions at the event came in the Girls 14-18 (Justin Timberlake) Division where Erin Kim of Toronto used a final round of 74 to slip past two very experienced competitors for a one-shot victory. Her +9 total was one better than Vanessa Borovilos and Kelly Zhao, both also from Toronto.

The final division that was contested was the U13 Girls (Justin Rose) flight that saw Bridget Wilkie of Toronto prevail.

Full Leaderboards