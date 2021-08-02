Chasing The Ace At Any Age – Golfers 81 Years Apart Each Score The Perfect Shot

Many thing about golf make a remarkable sport. One fact is that you can play it at just about any age, and at those various marks in your life you can also hit a shot just as good as any pro might be able to achieve.

Recently we had two aces come to our attention, and they came from golfers who can claim that the balance of their lives took part in different centuries!

On May 30th, while playing the Cedarhill Golf & Country Club in Nepean, Ontario, Connor Brousmiche accomplished the feat many of us chase futilely during our golfing lives. The eleven-year-old required just a single stroke to traverse the 9th hole at the club. He accomplished the feat with a #5 hybrid and did so while playing with family – Duane Brousmiche, Tania Fitzpatrick, and Tyson Brousmiche.

Connor Brousmiche (Submitted photo)

Will it be a once-in-a-lifetime occasion for the youngster? Who knows but another recent ace proves he has many years ahead of him to try.

On August 1st, Barbara Wright matched young Connor and his mighty feat. During the Monday Morning Ladies League at the Raceview Golf Course (at Falcon Ridge GC) in the south end of Ottawa, Wright snuck past Sue Brooks to win the Closest to the Pin on the 8th hole.

Nobody was getting any closer, and it was very unlikely that any of them would have matched her in the age department as well.

Barbara Wright is “almost” 92.

Congratulations to them both on their memorable moments.

Barbara Wright (Photo: Falcon Ridge GC)