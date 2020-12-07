Golfer’s Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Look #2

Just a few of the items you will find in the 2020 Golfer’s Holiday Gift Guide in the $50-$100 price category (link to full issue below):

PING Tour Hydro Flask® 21oz.

With a Tour-inspired PING logo, bring your favourite golf brand anywhere with the PING Tour Hydro Flask 21oz. bottle. TempShield™ insulation keeps your beverage hot or cold for hours in this 21oz. container. A powder-coated surface provides easy grip, and the durable 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel construction won’t retain flavour, plus it’s BPA and phthalate free.

www.ca.ping.com

Under Armour Range Unlimited Coast Polo (Men’s)

Part of the Stephen Curry Collection. The grouping takes some of the best features from Under Armour and adds his style elements. The company says the Microthread fabric used dries faster, won’t cling to you, won’t chafe & stretches without absorbing sweat. It has 4-way stretch construction to accommodate the full motion of the golf swing.

www.underarmour.ca

Black Clover Buckle Belt

All golfers can use a great belt and this model from Black Clover covers off both style and functionality. Constructed from premium leather with size options from 30” to 46”. Adjust in ¼” increments and has a quick release buckle.

www.blackclovercanada.ca

For more Gift Ideas see the entire Golfer’s Holiday Gift Guide from Bauder Enterprises at this link.

