Holiday Gift Guide (Part 4) – Under $200

In our fourth installment of items from the 2021 Flagstick Holiday Gift Guide we take a took at gift ideas priced from $100-$200 (CDN). You can see the entire digital issue here.

Dormie Workshop Bentgrass Quilted Putter Cover

A special person deserves a special gift. These are made by world-renowned, but Nova Scotia-based Dormie Workshop right in their design studio in Halifax. Only the best of materials goes into these putter covers with handcrafted stitching and loving personal attention to detail. They feature a smooth liner, and a quick and easy magnetic enclosure to keep a cherished putter safe from harm. Available for blades and mallets.

www.dormieworkshop.com

FootJoy Contour Casual

Golf course meets the street in these very versatile models that sport plenty of style but will meet the needs of most golfers. A high level of comfort is matched with a full leather upper for great durability over a long period of time. Multiple colour options to suit preferences. Fully waterproof and backed by a two-year guarantee.

www.footjoy.ca

Callaway Practice Caddy

Those who love to practice will appreciate having this item to store golf balls and make it easy to transport them from home to the course, and the practice area. It has reinforced handles to accommodate the heavier weight of several dozen balls, has a large zippered opening, and is made of durable synthetic leather to be long lasting. All that and it is stylish as well.

www.callawaygolf.ca

Haywood Golf Signature Wedges

If you are looking to support a Canadian brand this holiday season here is another enticing option. The Haywood Golf Signature Series wedges are a fraction of the price of other premium products but are not short on performance and customization. This classic model has a head forged from S20C caron steel for extra softness, especially critical for those touch shots around the green. Upgrade options are available for shafts, grips and finish. Custom stamping is also available.

www.haywoodgolf.com

Mizuno T-22 Wedges

Long respected for their iron designs and the soft feel of their forgings, Mizuno Golf has progressively been pushing into the wedge market. Their latest model, the T-22, is yet another product evolution, serving up a perfect wedge for those wanting a very compact shape from their shortest clubs in the bag. Although they have mass that has been pushed more upward in the head shape than other wedges (to provide more consistency in spin from various strike points) the top edge has been beveled for a thinner appearance. They are available in three finishes: Denim Copper, Satin Chrome, and Raw, in a variety of grinds.

www.mizunogolf.com

PING Moonlite Bag

The perfect solution for the golfer who loves to walk, does not require a ton of storage space but expects quality and style from a Sunday bag. At just over a kilogram, the Moonlite is an all-time classic that just gets better each year. It now features a 4-way top to keep clubs organized without getting them tangled. Also has a zippered water-bottle pocket so the golfer can stay hydrated. Multiple colours including the eye-popping Tropic model.

www.ca.ping.com