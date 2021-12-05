Holiday Gift Guide – Part 1 (Of Many)

Over the next few days we’ll share a sampling of items from our 2021 annual Holiday Gift Guide:

Under $50

COBRA Pur Tour Glove

This form-fitting glove is available in models for both men and women. It has a contoured wristband to get the fit closer to the shape of your wrist for extra comfort. Use of micro-perforations acts to keep water out but allow air exchange to reduce internal hand temperature and moisture build-up. Uses the highest-grade AAA Cabretta leather for the ultimate in touch and feel.

www.cobragolf.ca

G-Paint Golf Club Paint

When a golfer wants to customize the paint fill on their clubs, they should not be headed to the craft store. It’s best to buy paints designed especially for golf clubs and that is where G-Paint comes in. It allows the golfer to touch-up or customize their paint fill to reflect their personality or colour preferences. Apply paint-fill to existing numbers, letters, logos, sight-lines and stamping to any golf club in your bag.

www.jancoragencies.store/

Groove-It Brush

There has been Golf Club brushes before, but these take club cleaning to a whole new level. A pump action design allows you to use a liquid of your choice to make groove and face cleaning faster, easier, and more effective. The highly durable design is backed by a three-year warranty and is easy to refill at home or on the course. One of the hottest items this season.

www.grooveitbrush.com

Callaway Triple Track Markers

These will make great stocking stuffers. They feature the same Triple Track technology available in Callaway golf balls and putters to help a player align their putts. They are magnetic and come in two colours so the player can choose an option based on their playing conditions. Also compatible with the Odyssey hat clip.

www.callawaygolf.ca

PING Varsity Pom Knit Toque

Your PING fan can stay warm this winter (and the spring and fall while playing golf) with this lightweight, warm, and stylish toque. The 100% acrylic-knit toque is adorned with a classic Mr. PING patch with a retro look. Available to order December 15, 2021.

www.ca.ping.com