Holiday Gift Guide (Part 3) – $50-$100

In our third installment of items from the 2021 Flagstick Holiday Gift Guide we take a took at gift ideas priced from $50-$100 (CDN). You can see the entire digital issue here.

Under $100

Adidas Go-To PRIMEGREEN COLD.RDY Hoodie

Canadian golf involves playing in the spring and fall which means cool weather and this hoodie from Adidas golf will keep you warm when you need it. The technology help seals in heat while managing moisture, so you stay warm and dry. Convenient thumbhole cuffs allow you to keep your hands warm and hold your sleeves in place while you swing.

www.adidas.ca

Cleveland Golf Umbrella

One item that golfers need, but rarely buy for themselves, is a good, quality umbrella. Cleveland Golf offers this double canopy construction model that has a 62-inch width to keep any golfer well-protected from the rain. Constructed of nylon, it has wind venting to always help it from inverting on those stormy days, and a molded handle for a secure grip.

www.clevelandgolf.ca

Puma PopTop Mini

For the golfer who appreciates a little music during their round or practice, this small but mighty speaker should really suit the task. With a sleek design that you can even pop into your pocket it also has a leash so you can attach it easily to a golf bag or a backpack. It is water, dust and shockproof to handle just about any situation, even a bit of rain. And did we mention it has a built-in bottle opener?

www.pumagolf.cobragolf.ca/

Odyssey No 3 Jacks Headcover

Is your gift recipient both a cards and golf aficionado? If so, the No 3 Jacks headcover from Odyssey Golf will likely prompt a smile when they unwrap it. This full leather cover is designed for mallets, will keep your putter protected, and has a secure fascinating Velcro enclosure.

www.callawaygolf.ca

TaylorMade TP5 Pix Raptors Golf Balls

When the person that you need to give a golf gift to also happens to love basketball, especially the Toronto Raptors, then you have found the perfect gift. These TaylorMade TP5 PIX golf balls incorporate the logo from Canada’s NBA golf team but do not lack in all the performance features that these premium products normally provide. The graphic stamping is done in a way to make alignment easier but also use the graphics to provide immediate feedback on the quality of the roll.

www.taylormadegolf.ca

Titleist Pro V1/V1X

The golf standard as the most played golf ball on the professional tours. Any gift recipient will be delighted to receive these premium balls, a treat that some may never buy for themselves. Featuring the latest aerodynamic patterns to maximize carry. The Pro V1 is ideal for players who prefer a softer feel and a flatter ball flight. Those seeking greater launch and a firmer feel will enjoy the Pro V1X.

www.titleist.ca