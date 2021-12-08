Holiday Gift Guide Part 2 (Of Many)

We continue to share a sampling of items from our 2021 annual Holiday Gift Guide. Today we wrap up the Under $50 category.

SKLZ Putt Gate

Every golfer needs to work on their putting skills and the Putt Gate is a fantastic and effective tool to do some work. The two-gate design allows you to get feedback on the movement of the club during your strike and then ensure your start line is what you need it to be. Lightweight and compact so you can use it just about anywhere.

www.sklz.ca

Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide

In the new TOUR DIVIDE you have a ball that has all the features of the standard Q-STAR TOUR golf ball. That means a thermoplastic urethane cover, but this version has been infused with bright pigment in a matte finish with a 50/50 colour separation. The look makes for easier alignment during putting and changes up the visual feedback as it flies compared to a standard, single-colour ball.

www.srixon.ca

TaylorMade Originals T-Shirt

If you don’t want to give a golfer just another polo shirt then how about something a little bit more casual that they can wear off the golf course? TaylorMade Originals Lifestyle T-Shirts from TaylorMade pays tribute to the classic logo used when the original metal driver was created in 1979. These comfortable 50/50 designs are preshrunk and super soft, great for that off day, but still showing golf style.

www.taylormadegolf.ca

TaylorMade Players Shoe Bag

A smaller item for sure, but one a lot of golfers fail to buy for themselves. Golf shoes are expensive so protecting them is important. This shoe bag handles that task easily while looking good. It has an ergonomic carry handle and ventilated side ports, the latter allowing shoes to breathe. Also features a high density printed TaylorMade logo appreciated by brand loyalists.

www.taylormadegolf.ca

Book – Fix It Yourself: The Ultimate Guide to Correcting Your Golf Swing

Available for pre-order only, this book comes out December 25th in both hardcover and kindle editions. It is a contemporary look at the most common faults that plague golfers today and solutions that you can use to address them from one of the most known instructors in the game of golf, David Leadbetter. Plenty of drills and illustrations to make it simple for any level of player.

Book – Monarch of the Green: Young Tom Morris: Pioneer of Modern Golf

Stephen Proctor takes a comprehensive look at one of the greatest players to ever play the game whose life was cut short. Through extensive research this book looks well beyond the headlines to portray the true young Tom Morris. For the first time in publication, it also includes a compilation of his full competitive record during his lifetime. It’s a stirring work and a great read for any golfer who appreciates the history of the game.

Book – The Tour Stock Swing

If a golfer is looking to understand their golf swing in a logical manner this could be a very useful guide. Teacher Tyler Ferrell breaks down the common motion, actions, and problems in a golf swing and why certain results may happen. It’s a well thought-out manual and although it may be an intense read for a beginning golfer, any serious player will likely wear out its pages.

www.golfsmartacademy.com