Holiday Gift Guide (Part 5) – $200 – $500

In our fifth installment of items from the 2021 Flagstick Holiday Gift Guide we take a took at gift ideas priced from $200-$500 (CDN). You can see the entire digital issue here.

Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder

With a design that is minimal but functional, the Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder screams quality right from the start. There is no disappointment to follow. In the S3 Max there is everything most players would every need in a laser rangefinder starting with reasonable pricing. Ranging for targets in the various modes is fast and accurate with the ability to calculate slope if desired. It also comes in multiple color options.

Cleveland FrontLine 8.0 Single Bend Putter

One of the best value putters on the market today, Cleveland offers a variety of models in the FrontLine family. They all feature tungsten forward waiting to get the centre of gravity closer to the face and encourage straighter putts. The 8.0 single bend version is perfect for players who have a straighter stroke and like a blade look, but also require stability.

ClicGear M4 Cart

A hard-to-find item but certainly in demand. The M4 3-wheeled cart has all the features that the golfer in your family needs. It folds down to a compact size but it does not compromise on accessories. A new silicone bag strap system easily secures your bag for no slippage throughout the entire round. It has large storage capabilities and various mounts to add additional accessories. Multiple colour options.

COBRA Crown Rolling Club Bag

You invest a lot in your golf clubs so make sure they are protected with a proper travel bag. This model from COBRA Golf features a large main compartment and a two-way zipper with highly durable material for a long life. You can roll it easily through the airport with oversized wheels and easy to grab handles. There are multiple other pockets to store items like shoes and maybe a clothing item or two.

FootJoy MyJoys

These take three to four weeks to arrive but they’re well worth it as they are the ultimate in personalized gift giving. Plenty of models and designs so you can make the golf shoes that suit the recipient. Yes, they will love to receive golf shoes but when they are made especially for them, there is extra assurance that they will be thrilled.

OGIO Alpha Travel Cover

You don’t want just any travel cover protecting your golf equipment investment, and OGIO put two years of research into creating their Alpha models. Highly durable and using the toughest fabrics, they’re made to last and endure the harshest treatment. The sled deck on the bottom increases the protection and makes it more stable for when it is standing during those long airport lines.

PXG 0211 Driver

Looking for a premium driver for your loved one but have some budget constraints? It’s tough to beat the value of the PXG 0211 driver at less than $300 and available by direct purchase right to your doorstep. With all titanium construction, a hot and thin face, and fully adjustable hosel, it has all the features many golfers will be looking for.

SkyCaddie® SX550

The new SkyCaddie SX550 gives golfers the same powerful features as the original award-winning SX500 with a lighter, slimmer body. The impressive features are easily tapped with a 5.5″ intuitive touch screen. The large HD display, combined with HD quality course graphics, provides the best view of the most reliable information in the game.

TaylorMade Z625 Jacket

Being an outdoor game, golf requires quality outerwear to keep you protected from the elements. The Z625 jacket features quilted Primaloft Silver fill for insulation that will keep your core warm without adding a lot of weight or bulk. Its use also improves mobility by not restricting your movement and distracting you, which is tough enough as it is when you are battling the weather. A windproof design that is machine washable.

Therabody Theragun Mini

Keeping your body in the best shape possible is a key to improved performance on the golf course. Sometimes we need convenient and immediate help with relieving muscles aches and pains and having the Theragun Mini in your golf bag is a great solution. With a 2.5 hour battery life on a single charge is will be ready to help you with some percussive therapy in an instant.

