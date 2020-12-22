Safe to say, it has been the most unusual of years. Golf was fortunate in some ways in that it was a largely permissible activity (eventually) during the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore it thrived on some fronts, with increased participation in most places, although that did not always results in seamless and profitable business situations. Like all business segments, there was no shortage on extra stress and anxiety.

For us at Bauder Media Group that has meant a year unlike any other. I’ll not get into too many details but most are aware that we became a largely digital platform for all our products in our 25th season, with many print distribution locations closed or hampered by restrictions. It remains to be seen how all that will play out in 2021 when we celebrate our official 25th anniversary in May. But, like you, we remain hopeful for better days ahead.

While our staff, for the most part, will be taking some much-needed time with their families in the next little while, content will continue to appear here at Flagstick.com, and the FGM Digest Newsletter will still be sent out via email.

You will see a little less activity on our social media channels until the turn of the calendar to the new year.

At this time, we’d like to thank each and every reader/listener that has made all of our outlets part of their routine. We are grateful for your support of Flagstick Golf Magazine, Flagstick.com, the FGM Newsletter, the TeeTalk Podcast, and Ontario Golf News Digest. In our 25th season we still set new records for readership and that is all because of you!

We’d like to thank all the businesses who also looked to us to support their marketing efforts. We thank you for your partnerships and look to providing you more ways to engage the golf community in 2021 and beyond.

We wish you and your loved ones all the best for a safe and happy holidays and look forward to connecting with you again in the New Year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



