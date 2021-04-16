Hot Picks 2021: Accessories & Technology

Shot Scope ProL1 Rangefinder

What They Say: “While this is our first rangefinder product, golfers can expect what they have come to know from Shot Scope over the past number of years. They will get the ultimate in performance and accuracy, at an affordable cost. We are extremely proud of the technology in this rangefinder.”

Our Thoughts: All you want in a Laser Rangefinder for features, with affordability, and better yet, a Canadian fulfillment centre to ensure delivery is as fast and as uncomplicated as possible.

Bushnell Phantom 2

What They Say: The Phantom 2 has evolved with numerous upgrades from its predecessor. Introducing GreenView distances with movable pin placements for more accurate distances, the Phantom 2 now offers “Dynamic Green Mapping,” to provide distance measurements based on a golfer’s line of play. Preloaded with more than 38,000 courses – along with up to six hazard/layup distances per hole.

Our Thoughts: For those looking for a simple way to have GPS yardage info on hand, the Phantom 2 is perfectly suited to the task. At a value price it provides the basic information and attaches easily to a cart with a large text display.

Mizuno K1-LO Stand Bag

What They Say: Our almost weightless stand bag is a shock to pick up – empty or full. The K1-LO features a lightweight construction and carbon fiber stand, stripping almost half its expected load. High-density foam shoulder straps and intelligently placed pockets make it a joy for golfers who prefer to walk the course.

Our Thoughts: Mizuno is not usually a company you look for when considering carry/stand bags, but in this case they have a winner. Plenty of functionality but exceptional weight savings to keep your walk as care free as possible, from the first tee to the final green .

The Stack System

What They Say: The Stack includes a highly engineered training club and 5 CNC milled Stack weights that enables 30 unique weight combinations from 0g to 300g, which are easily adjusted with a threaded fastener. The Stack includes a dual-purpose weight case, which stores easily in your golf bag and doubles as a phone stand during training sessions.

Our Thoughts: One of the latest tools on the market designed to help users develop their clubhead speed, with some of the finest minds in golf engineering and biomechanics behind it.

Sun Mountain Boom Bag

What They Say: “The first golf cart bag with built-in speakers. Simply connect your mobile device to Boom Bag’s Bluetooth controller and amplify your round. Listen to your favorite play list or follow the game. Boom Bag is available with a 14-way top or a 5-way top, both with abundant space across 13 pockets.”

Our Thoughts: A great concept, although by now most people that have an interest in music on the go already own a Bluetooth speaker. Even so, there is a well-done integration here, with a handy phone slot that has a clear window to let you see your audio device and control it, if needed.

SKLZ Pure Practice Mat

What They Say: Add the three-surface mat to your practice for more realistic on-course lies. Get practice swings in from the tee, tight fairway, and 1st cut rough to build ball contact and consistency to help increase distance and lower your handicap.

Our Thoughts: Home practice tools have been among the hottest purchases in golf for the last year during the Pandemic. Finding a quality piece of artificial turf to buy at a reasonable price has been a challenge. This fills the void for around $100 and has multiple surfaces in one mat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



