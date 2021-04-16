Hot Picks 2021: Fairway Woods

Callaway Women’s Big Bertha Reva

What They Say: We looked extensively at player performance data to build fairway woods that create the most distance for you. The lofts, swingweights, and shafts are all optimized to help you hit the ball a lot farther.

Our Thoughts: The optimal solution for the golfer who struggles to launch the golf ball high enough, with enough speed, and cannot keep the ball from slicing. Lightweight shaft, low profile head, and slight offset all targets these performance problems.

COBRA KING RADSPEED Tour

What They Say: The RADSPEED Tour 5-wood features the most compact profile with front-biased RADIAL WEIGHTING for low spin, low launch and maximum workability.

Our Thoughts: For the golfer searching for a compact fairway design ideal for hitting low heaters off the fairway or the tee, this is great choice. Can be played from lofts in the 16-19 degree range for the ultimate in versatility. Right and left hand.

PING G425 MAX

What They Say: “In the G425 fairways and hybrids, two shared PING innovations known as Facewrap™ and Spinsistency™ combine to deliver more distance and spin predictability for carrying trouble and hitting greens. A tungsten sole weight increases the MOI in the stainless steel heads for added forgiveness. MAX available in 3W, 5W, 7W, 9W.”

Our Thoughts: This is a category where PING is continuing to shine. The move away from “turbulators” on the crown’s leading edge should increase the appeal to those who did not like the aesthetic. A shallower face design that is easy to launch, even for players for struggle with that problem.

Mizuno ST-Z

What They Say: “Knowing the fairway wood is the least changed club in any bag, we spent time looking at older models that our tour players preferred,” said Chris Voshall of Mizuno. “Rather than a massive overhaul, we implemented subtle tweaks to the ST-Z such as a leading edge and transition into the hosel. There’s a lot to like at address.”

Our Thoughts: Just might be the sneaky star of the season in the fairway wood category. A utility-like product in that it is nicely balanced between delivering strong balls speed while creating enough spin to keep the golf ball stable in flight.

TaylorMade SIM2 Ti

What They Say: The more compact SIM2 Titanium fairway features a 170cc pear shaped head for a Tour-inspired look at address while still maintain a generous face size – combining properties of playability and forgiveness. It features a lightweight carbon construction with the revolutionary ZATECH Titanium Face and a heavy 80g steel sole weight.

Our Thoughts: How do you follow a fairway wood that many called the best one in 2020? You give it a smaller overall profile while increasing its moment of inertia by another 5%.

Titleist TSi2

What They Say: “Our metalwoods engineers continue to find new ways to generate speed and distance in our fairway designs without giving up any of the performance characteristics that players demand from a Titleist golf club,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing. “TSi fairways are faster, straighter and easier-to-hit than ever – and deliver an experience at impact that many golfers would never expect from a fairway wood.”

Our Thoughts: An easy to launch design with five (starting) loft options for right handed golfers and four for the lefties, all adjustable to tune in your flight. A slightly higher pitched tone at impact over the TSi3 model but not so much as to be offensive; just pleasing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



