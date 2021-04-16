Hot Picks 2021: Golf Shoes

adidas ZG21

What They Say: The lightweight, low profile of the adidas ZG21 Golf Shoes provides a solid foundation for every drive. A hybrid Lightstrike and Boost midsole is super light and charges each step with energy. The waterproof upper keeps feet dry through wet conditions. Line up your next shot with the power and stability to split the fairway.

Our Thoughts: We were fans of the TOUR 360 shoe franchise but outside of the spikeless version felt that sometimes they were too heavy. The ZG21 is a great solution to that, in our minds, with the traction of spikes but a lightweight body that makes you forget they even exist while you walk.

FootJoy Premiere

What They Say: Influenced by the discerning taste of the modern golfer, each collection uses soft, supple premium leather uppers and ultra-lightweight materials, as well as exquisite detailing that deliver distinctly modern classic styling.

Our Thoughts: FootJoy has reached back into their heritage with this line that has been very well received. Classic looks with modern technology blended in in subtle ways so you get the best of both worlds.

Nike AirMax 90G

What They Say: The original Nike Air Max 90 was renowned for its clean lines and timeless style. The Nike Air Max 90 G stays true to the OG icon with a few updates made for golf, like integrated traction and a thin overlay that helps keep out water.

Our Thoughts: Colourful, fun, comfortable – these are complete package for the golfer who has an infinity for the commonalities of Nike athletic shoe styling.

ECCO W Golf Biom H4

What They Say: The ECCO W BIOM® H4 is made in durable ECCO leather with a slick, micro-perforated embossing and GORE-TEX waterproof technology to keep your feet dry even in wet conditions. The new ECCO MTN GRIP outsole features our signature FLUIDFORM™ Technology, as well as an eye-catching PU midsole with TPU inserts on either side that securely hug your foot and offer added stability and support while you’re on the green. The elevated appearance and minimalist design will ensure you look good on and off the course.

Our Thoughts: Quality, quality, quality. We say it three times because it can’t be over emphasized. On top of having a great fit and plenty of performance elements, the materials are of the highest quality, meaning these shoes can be in your wardrobe for a long time.

PUMA Ignite Fasten8

What They Say: The FASTEN8 shoe features a non-stretch, waterproof and breathable mesh construction in the forefoot area for versatile performance in varying weather conditions and SOLESHIELD, a micro-thin TPU film that is vacuum-formed around the midsole to make cleaning off dirt and debris quick and easy.

Our Thoughts: Fashion forward with an emphasis on being low profile, this new model carries with it some of the traits that have made PUMA golf shoes more popular than ever in the last few years. The biggest being a universal styling that makes them also look good enough (and they are) to wear off the golf course.

Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL

What They Say: Boasting a premium full-grain leather upper with Skechers Waterproof Membrane Protection and a durable grip outsole providing 236 points of contact per pair for enhanced traction and stability. A low-drop design combines with lightweight, responsive ULTRA GO® cushioning and Skechers GOGA MAX® insole for a low-to-the-ground but well-cushioned feel.

Our Thoughts? It has taken a while, but traditional golfers are warming up to this brand and their products. What seemed like a novelty play by a sneaker brand at first has turned into an impressive product line with great value. Retailers say product loyalty has been established with first time buyers returning to buy more pairs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



