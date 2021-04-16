Hot Picks 2021: Hybrids

TaylorMade SIM2 Max

What They Say: Relying on the V Steel technology that revolutionized hybrid performance, the SIM2 Max Rescue brings Tour-validated results to golfers at every level. A more refined sole geometry redistributes weight for increased forgiveness while maintaining low CG properties.

Our Thoughts: There are two different TaylorMade hybrid offerings this year but that does not make the Max one only designed for average players. The Max edition is easier to launch but the steeper landing angles also benefit any player trying to stop a golf ball faster from a longer distance.

PING G425 Hybrid

What They Say: PING innovations Facewrap and Spinsistency combine to deliver greater distance and spin predictability so your approach shots reach greens and hold greens. A tungsten back weight on the extreme perimeter helps increase MOI for more stability and forgiveness. Available in 2H thru 7H.

Our Thoughts: The varied curvature face, from crown to sole, helps players to minimize the difference in the results for shots struck from different areas of the face. As a result you get more predictable yardages from all shots.

Callaway Apex 21

What They Say: The Apex 21 Hybrids are suited to help a wide range of players. They feature new Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades designed to increase vertical stiffness near the sole of the club, promoting more speed low on the face where players often mishit their hybrids. The blades allow the Face Cup to flex on the crown to create better spin rate consistency, and the bars are spread to enhance torsional stiffness, to provide more forgiveness across the face.

Our Thoughts: Also available in a pro model but the standard edition hits the sweet spot for many. Outstanding feel, with a crisp impact that feels “hot”. The dark finish makes it appear smaller, providing an easier visual transition from irons.

XXIO Women’s Eleven

What They Say: Built for improved distance and accuracy, XXIO Eleven Ladies Hybrids offer lightweight performance, improved speed, and more consistency in every loft.

Our Thoughts: A very strong fit for slower speed players. Super lightweight with a large balance of mass in the low part of the head to help launch the ball. Plenty of loft options, up to 31 degrees.

Titleist TSi2 Hybrid

What They Say: The tremendously forgiving TSi2 is the ‘workhorse’ hybrid, maximizing performance by providing high launch and easy distance for players with a sweeping delivery. The larger, classic profile is designed for players who prefer the look of a fairway metal.

Our Thoughts: Already designated by many as possibly the best hybrid on the market. One highly-respected international retailer told us it will easily be their best-selling hybrid in 2021.

Wilson Launch Pad Hybrid

What They Say: Wilson Staff Launch Pad FY Clubs are designed with lightweight components, a moderate hosel offset and an optimized loft-to-length ratio, making them easy to hit, with incredible feel and impressive distance.

Our Thoughts: Wilson makes the Hot Picks on the basis of affordability, for starters, but also because it is a lightweight package perfectly suitable for emerging players. Not to be ignored.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



