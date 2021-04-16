Hot Picks 2021: Innovation Marches On

The past year was a remarkable one, in many ways. That included within the golf industry where the game flourished. Being one of the few outdoor activities deemed safe in the middle of a worldwide pandemic will do that. As a result, courses were exceedingly busy and the demand for golf equipment to satisfy those players was at a level beyond belief.

Wait times for clubs stretched out to months in some cases, with the supply chain deeply affected. At some of the largest golf companies in the business, even executives were working the production lines to keep up with orders.

That is just the start of the adaptions in 2021.

With growth in the new golfers market you can expect a shift in product offerings from most companies, all well-represented in our 2021 Hot Picks. There is a widening array of products targeted at newer players, who have suddenly become a booming segment.

To take care of all these golfers, and given that many new safety protocols are in place, you are also starting to see manufacturers offering “virtual” fittings through their websites. This fills the voids for those who cannot travel as freely right as well as the reduction in appointment availability at the normal fitting locations.

Of course, we would all love to own the latest items in the nine categories we are including in our 2021 Hot Picks, but if you can’t find them, or there are any delays for delivery that are beyond tolerable, feel free to dip into the used market. Be prepared though, even the prices there have escalated in recent months.

So where did that take us for our selections this year? Well, we had to make a little shift in considering which products are notable and deserving to be put in the spotlight.

You’ll see that while there is a still a strong representation of that would be deemed for a “better player” that we gave extra representation to those products more suited to a wider scope of abilities.

As always, try and get fitted if you can, be that in person, or virtually, and have a great season playing with any new equipment you manage to acquire.

Here are the links to the various pages of products.

Hot Picks Drivers

Hot Picks Fairways

Hot Picks Hybrids

Hot Picks Irons

Hot Picks Wedges

Hot Picks Putters

Hot Picks Golf Balls

Hot Picks Golf Shoes

Hot Picks Accessories & Technology

