Hot Picks 2021: Irons

Callaway Apex 21

What They Say: The NEW Apex 21 Irons deliver an extraordinary level of forged performance and craftsmanship that we’ve never seen before. They’re the first forged iron designed with Artificial Intelligence for faster ball speeds and improved spin consistency. Increased forgiveness comes from our massive Tungsten Energy Core, and we’ve enhanced the shaping for even better turf interaction.

Our Thoughts: Sure to be the go-to model for many golfers from a brand that has one of the widest iron arrays in golf. The standard APEX iron has become a staple in the bags for many players, a set that does everything very well. That gives them universal appeal and makes for a club you can have in your bag for a long time and still be proud of.

Cobra KING Tour

What They Say: When forging or casting couldn’t deliver the soft feel we sought after, we introduced a new process. The new KING Tour irons are the first irons created using Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Technology, the most precise way to make a precision iron.

Our Thoughts: One of the best feeling irons in the category that crosses over between being suitable for good players to mid-level ball strikers. It’s hard to knock their visual appeal while still blending in plenty of tech under the hood. Just a solid iron that should be timeless.

Mizuno JPX921 Hot Metal

What They Say: The 3rd generation of Mizuno irons to utilize the resilience of Chromoly – the JPX921 has the most complex face geometry to date for additional energy from the clubface. Choose the more Pro version for a more compact profile with reduced offset.

Our Thoughts: Since this model originated a couple years ago it has lived on our Hot Picks list. The latest version maintains the tradition of a great feeling and shaped iron that has the extra “juice” some players are looking for. Particularly effective design in the long irons where launch enhancements are very obvious.

Miura Golf PI-401

What They Say: The PI-401 cavity back iron was designed for players of every skill level. Shinei Miura sought to design an iron which delivered exceptional forgiveness, while maximizing distance. The PI-401 combines the renowned Miura “feel” with performance enhancing technology, enabling the golfer to get the most out of their game.

Our Thoughts: Now there is a Miura iron that even the player who needs the most help can add to their bag. It carries with it all the precision and quality you normally find in a product for the company, but in a shape and design that does not overly punish off-centre strikes.

PING G425

What They Say: The metal-wood-style, variable-thickness face and internal geometry increase ball speed and flexing for launching shots higher and farther with stopping power to hold greens. Expanded perimeter weighting in this smaller head design sets a new standard in forgiveness for an iron its size. Available in 4-9, PW, UW, SW, LW.

Our Thoughts: PING irons have addressed the needs of the average player for many years with a combination of stability, offset, and multiple fitting options. They continue to be a standard for engineering and you can be assured that your investment in this set will be rewarded. Not the look all players prefer but cannot be knocked for how they perform.

Srixon ZX7

What They Say: A compact blade shape, narrow topline, single-piece forging, and narrow sole give ZX7 the workability, feel, and aesthetics of a world-class players iron.

Our Thoughts: Under-rated but beginning to earn the respect of more golfers after exposure through a lot of custom fitters who have made it a go-to iron. Plenty of help for those who need launch and forgiveness with a look that is rather attractive.

TaylorMade P•770

What They Say: Designed to fit the eye of a more discerning player, P•770 shaping relies on visual cues such as a thinner topline, less offset and shorter blade length when compared to the P•790.

Our Thoughts: The P•790 irons are among the most impactful produced in the last decade when you consider sales and popularity and the P•770 irons address the one critique that consumers had of them, the size. Now even the best players can sneak one of these into the bag, get all the benefits, but have the package that they prefer visually, especially at address.

