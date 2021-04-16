Hot Picks 2021: Putters

Scotty Cameron Phantom X11

What They Say: With its sleek profile and swept-back trimmed wings, this forgiving, high MOI mallet has a clean topline and provides darker visual alignment cues from address with its misted back flange milling and raised single sight line.

Our Thoughts: For lovers of mallets, this model, and the family of putters, has to be a consideration for their high quality of engineering, ability to retain value, more compact size, and customization options.

Cleveland Golf FrontLine

What They Say: “Cleveland Frontline putters have changed how we think about weighting in putters,” said Dustin Brekke, Director of Engineering at Cleveland Golf. “Having weight as close to the face surface as possible while maximizing MOI provides the straightest putts on miss-hits ever measured. Frontline technology has eliminated the miss-hits. No matter where you hit on the insert, the ball will go straight and the same distance.”

Our Thoughts: A huge price to value ratio with a retail tally that makes it more affordable to a wide range of golfers. Plenty of designs (4 new ones) will meet the visual needs of golfers but overall they have a solid feel in a glare-free finish.

Mizuno M.Craft VI

What They Say: At 355 grams (M.CRAFT VI weighs in slightly more at 371 grams,) each putter head promotes a fluid, rhythmical putting stroke; However an additional weight kit that includes two 3 gram weights and two 13 gram weights, which can be interchanged with the 8 gram fitted weights, allows each M.CRAFT putter to be adjusted to a variety of putting conditions.

Our Thoughts: By adding three models for 2021, and bringing the M.CRAFT collection to six options, Mizuno is making them a serious staple in the putter market. Quality build and looks; just need time for serious golfers to discover them and their qualities.

TaylorMade Spider EX

What They Say: Spider EX is the foursome’s A player, utilizing an advanced multi-material construction to deliver optimal stability. The lightweight aluminum frame and carbon composite centre allow for strategic perimeter weighting, increasing MOI for consistent roll across the face and more forgiveness. It is outfitted with two 28g steel weights near the heel and toe, as well as heavy tungsten weights at the rear.

Our Thoughts: While it is larger than the Spider X, it actually has a more streamlined look. A new variation of the True Roll insert has a complex multi-material construction. That insert is just part of the feel story, as is a new fluted shaft that enhances flex near the clubhead.

Odyssey Ten

What They Say: This proven head design puts an emphasis on alignment and high MOI, and we’ve improved on those two key performance features dramatically. Our new lineup is sleeker, more forgiving, and now you can choose from impressive options in our 2-Ball or Triple Track – each head shape offering is engineered to help you frame the ball at address with your intended line.

Our Thoughts: With five different head shapes there are a strong variety of options so golfers can get the look they prefer. We’re expecting the two-ball edition to be a big seller as it combines a familiar technology with an updated profile.

Limited Edition PING PLD Prime Tyne 4

What They Say: Sink more putts with the Limited Edition PING PLD Prime Tyne 4 Putter. This putter uses the same head design as the Tyne 3, but in a smaller, more compact package. At address, the ratio of aluminum to steel appears to be 50/50; in fact, steel accounts for 2/3 of the weight, created by a thick back flange, resulting in a lower, much deeper CG and a higher MOI.

Our Thoughts: Yes, it’s a limited edition but we would have been remiss in not including one of the best looking putters we have seen in quite some time. Blends in plenty of features that promote stability, even on poor ball strikes, but in a refined, non-garish, package.

