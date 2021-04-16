Hot Picks 2021: Wedges

COBRA KING COBRA

What They Say: Featuring 11% deeper grooves and 40% sharper edges, the new Snakebite Groove Technology is engineered to maximize spin and fittingly produce more ‘bite’ around the greens. In addition, progressive groove shapes and progressive groove lengths optimize spin for each wedge loft.

Our Thoughts: A clean, traditional look, a reasonable price, and enough options in loft and sole to meet the wide range of golfers. A growing selection of COBRA irons should bring a higher visibility to these wedges, which also include built-in grip technology, the COBRA CONNECT, power by ARCCOS Golf.

TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe Raw

What They Say: Two proven TaylorMade technologies have merged into a single new design. Introducing Hi-Toe RAW, combining the full-face scoring lines and expanded toe area of Hi-Toe with RAW Face Technology. This unique wedge is designed for increased spin, precision and feel whether you’re taking full swings on your approach or playing finesse shots around the green.

Our Thoughts: RAW is the finish of the choice on the PGA TOUR and TaylorMade Category Director Bill Price shared with us that this is why they decided to bring this finish to the public golfer. He thinks every golfer deserves access to more consistent performance in different lie conditions. The look alone makes it a winner.

Titleist Vokey SM8 Blue Slate

What They Say: “Very often, wedge finishes can be beautiful, but they won’t last,” said designer Bob Vokey. “At the same time, the most durable finishes often aren’t stunning. Slate Blue combines the two. Not only will golfers love their wedge when they see it in the shop, the finish will last through the course of normal play.”

Our Thoughts: It’s the best of both worlds, a fantastically functional wedge design in a look that is aesthetically pleasing. The Jet Black finish is too stark for some, putting the Blue Slate in a sweet spot that many golfers were looking for.

Mizuno ES21

What They Say: The ES21 wedges make that a reality by incorporating a higher, more central sweet spot and stable design – not just elevating spin, but maintaining it shot for shot. Made possible by a multi-piece stainless steel construction and Grain Flow Forged face packed into a versatile high toe profile with surprisingly narrow top line.

Our Thoughts: A unique design that blends in plenty of engineering that you cannot see at address where everything looks very traditional. Golfers vary in their strike pattern vertically and the placement of the mass in these wedges accounts for that to provide more repeatable results.

Cleveland Golf RTX ZipCore Raw

What They Say: The all-new RTX ZipCore Tour Rack wedge is an unplated, raw wedge head that we’ll bend, grind, color, engrave and assemble to your exact specifications—just like the pros on tour.

Our Thoughts: Plating on clubheads adds a layer of material that can reduce groove volume and result in ball flight inconsistencies. While slightly more expensive, players looking for the ultimate in details will appreciate the small performance differences of these wedge and the natural look.

PING Glide 3.0

What They Say: PING engineers took a grip-to-grind approach, redesigning every component of the new Glide 3.0 wedges to create a higher-spinning, more forgiving, softer-feeling, lighter overall design. They blend a players-style look at address with game-improvement performance. Multiple sole grinds, including an Eye2 sand-wedge-inspired option, allow fitters to properly match wedges to your angle of attack and most common turf conditions.

Our Thoughts: Often overlooked by consumers, PING’s use of a hydro-pearl finish that helps propel water to maintain face friction is a feature that alone makes these wedges worth a look. The result is more consistency in spin rates, launch angles, and distance for shots out of varying lies, especially those from wet rough.

