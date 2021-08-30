Centuries To Go: A Day at Humber Valley | Toronto Municipal Golf Course / A Short Film By The Preferred Lie

In a time when municipalities and politicians are questioning the value of municipal golf courses, proponents know what they bring to the sport. The opportunities and accessibility have proven them to be incubators for golf in Canada, one that sees some of the highest participation rates among all activities.

In this short film, the team at The Preferred Lie takes an educated look at one of Toronto’s municipal golf properties, Humber Valley Golf Course, lending insight from those who have viewed the sport with a wide lens, and from the likes of Christine Fraser, a formally trained architect (her remarks at the 11:40 mark are significant).

If you know the golf course, this video may evoke fond memories or cast the course in a light you may never have seen before, and for those who have never played it, it is a wonderful introduction.

Delightfully, the course will play host to the inaugural Canadian All Abilities Championship September 22-24, 2021.

Visit The Preferred Lie and their website at this link.