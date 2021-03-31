Hunter McGee Earns Second Collegiate Win

College golf seems to be suiting Hunter McGee quite well.

McGee, of Carp, Ontario, earned his second individual golf title on Tuesday playing for his Goldey-Beacom Lightning team. He also helped his squad take first place overall at the Griffin Invitational in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

This was not only the second win for McGee, but the second time he has won this particular tournament. He also managed the feat in the fall of 2019 as a freshman.

This time he posted rounds of 72 and 76 eclipse the field for the individual title by nine shots.

His final round included a spectacular hole out for eagle on the 18th hole from just over 100 yards.

McGee is a graduate of All Saints Catholic in Kanata and is majoring in Business Administration/Sports Management at Goldey-Beacom. The college is located in Wilmington, Delaware.

