Hylands GC Hosts Golf Ontario Qualifiers

Ottawa’s Hylands Golf Club (North Course) hosted two Golf Ontario qualifiers on June 18. Players were vying for spots in the 100th Ontario Men’s Amateur Championship, and the 100th playing of the Ontario (U19) Junior Boys Championship.

In the Junior Boys Qualifier there were 13 spots available. In very windy conditions, Luc-Antoine De Celles of the Royal Ottawa Golf Club was the medalist with the score of 75.

The 2022 Ontario Junior (U19) Championship will take place at the Timberwolf Golf Club near Sudbury, Ontario on July 5-8.

The complete list of qualifiers and scores at this link.

The blustery winds also impacted those trying to qualify for the Ontario Men’s Amateur Championship that will take place in July 12-15 at Scarboro Golf and Country Club.

Vying for just 8 spots, the co-medalists were Conor Gaudet of Cataraqui G&CC and and Dylan MacDonald of Granite Golf Club with scores of 75.

The complete list of qualifiers and scores at this link.

