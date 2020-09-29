Hylands Hosts OVGA Women’s Tournament of Club Champions

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) held their 2020 Women’s Tournament of Club Champions at the Hylands Golf Club in the south end of the City of Ottawa on September 28. The day was phenomenal for late September with the temperature high of 26C by mid-afternoon, accompanied by a slight breeze.

Thanks have to go out to the management of Hylands Golf Club for allowing this end of year championship tournament to go ahead with a tee time format. It was originally scheduled to be a shotgun event with a meal scheduled, but that was not allowed to go ahead because of COVID-19 restrictions.

This tournament was for the Women’s Club Champions from OVGA Member Clubs throughout the Ottawa Valley and Western Quebec in “C”, “B”, “A” and Senior Divisions.

“C” CLASS

Brockville Country Club’s Patricia Kerth was the winner in “C” Division with her score of 97 on the par 72 South Course at Hylands. Rivermead’s Monique Verrette finished in 2nd place with her score of 100 followed by Tammy Mansfield from Hautes Plaines and her score of 103.

Patricia Kerth (Photo: Joe McLean)

“B” CLASS

Three golfers tied for 1st place in “B” Division and the rules called for no playoff and placement to be decided by Golf Canada’s Rules of Retrogression. Under this format, Micheline Racine from Hautes Plaines finished in first place followed by Metcalfe’s Suzanne Clement-Cousineau and then Megan Downing from Greensmere.

Micheline Racine (Photo: Joe Mclean)

“A” CLASS

Marlies Kleckner-Alt from the Camelot Golf & Country Club posted a one-over-par score of 73 to win “A” Division. Lombard Glen’s Amey Doyle was second with her score of 77 followed by Suzanne Hayes from the Hautes Plaines Golf Club and her score of 78.

Marlies Klekner-Alt (Photo: Joe McLean)

SENIOR CLASS

Diane Dolan shot an even par round of 72 on her home course to win the Senior Division. Second place went to Camelot Golf & Country Club’s Liz McCourt and her score of 78 followed by Greensmere’s Joanne Corby and her score of 80.

Diane Dolan (Photo: Joe McLean)

It should be noted that the C, B and Senior Divisions were played from the red tees which measured 5149 yards and the “A” Division played from the green tees which measured 5645 yards.

Congratulations to all of the participants in the 2020 OVGA’s Women’s Tournament of Club Champions. You were all winners coming from your home courses to play in this championship.

Congratulations to all of the OVGA volunteers and officials who worked this championship as well as the majority of OVGA tournaments throughout the 2020 season. Your dedication to the game of golf is appreciated.

One last OVGA tournament for 2020 will be held September 29, again at Hylands Golf Club, for the Club Champions for Men from OVGA Member Clubs. Good luck to all participants.

Final Leaderboards