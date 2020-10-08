St. George’s Welcomes Ian Leggatt as General Manager

One of Canada’s highest profile golf facilities, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, has announced that former PGA TOUR winner Ian Leggatt will become their new General Manager. The current General Manager at the Summit Golf Club will assume the role on November 2, 2020.

St. George’s, located in Etobicoke, Ontario, has long been considered one of the top clubs and courses in Canada and will play host to the RBC Canadian Open in 2021.

“We are very excited to welcome Ian to St. George’s,” said John Ciardullo, Chair of the Board. “The Board of Directors and Search Committee was unanimous in selecting Ian among highly qualified candidates from Canada, the United States, and Europe. Ian’s golf-centric background and his real vision for delivering an exceptional Member experience are precisely the skills and talents that will position St. George’s for long-term success in Canada and will elevate the Club’s international reputation.”

“It is an honour to be the General Manager of St. George’s Golf and Country Club. The Club’s iconic standing in Canadian golf, along with its global presence, truly excites me,“ says Leggatt. “It is the cultural presence of the game that differentiates great clubs from good ones. I look forward to enhancing the culture of golf at St. George’s and delivering a world-class golf experience.”

The winter start by Leggatt will allow him time to get heavily involved in the planning process for next June’s Canadian Open, the 111th edition of the championship. It was was postponed from 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leggatt, a member of the PGA of Canada, had a 19-year career as a playing professional, finding success on the PGA TOUR at the 2002 Tucson Open. He has held the General Manager role at Summit Golf Club since 2013.

