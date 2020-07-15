Ontario Golf Course Developer and Philanthropist Ignat Kaneff Passes Away

One of Canada’s notable golf course entrepreneurs has passed away. Bulgarian born Ignat “Iggy” Kaneff passed on Sunday, July 12 of natural causes at the age of 93.

While known as the “name” behind a successful Ontario-based real estate development and construction business, Kaneff was also highly-regarded for his philanthropy, dating back six decades, and involvement in the golf community.

Kaneff advocated for publicly-accessible golf courses, and when he saw a lack of high of high-quality ones, he developed the Lionhead Golf Club & Conference Centre in the 1990’s. His golf empire, under KaneffGolf, would grow to include five other properties in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond- Royal Ontario Golf Club, Royal Niagara Golf Club, Carlisle Golf & Country Club, Streetsville Glen Golf Club, and the Century Pines Golf Club.

For his many acheivements Mr. Kaneff was made a part of both the Order of Ontario and the Order of Canada, along with being recognized with many other honours.

We extend our condolences all his family and friends.

The Full Obituary for Ignat “Iggy” Kaneff