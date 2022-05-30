Infate, Stuckless Take Top Spots at Seaforth The Road to TPC Toronto Event

Seaforth, Ont. – The Road to TPC Toronto presented by COBRA PUMA GOLF saw another group of talented young athletes qualify for the season-ending Finale on Sunday, as Exeter’s EnaRae Stuckless and Mississauga’s Elian Infante took medalist honours at Seaforth Golf Club to lead those who qualified.

Stuckless, who started the day 10 strokes behind her sister Lulu, produced a final round 103 that included a birdie on the par-4 fourth hole to pull out a narrow one-stroke victory. Both girls will be exempt into the Finale at TPC Toronto July 17-18, where qualifiers from around Ontario will tee it up.

In the boys division, Infante carded two birdies on the front to pull away from the field, finishing with rounds of 71-73 to conclude play with a 12-stroke victory.

Joining Infante in qualifying for the Finale were Exeter’s Karstin Stuckless, St. Thomas’ Jack Zylstra, Seaforth’s Kyle Dolmage and Seaforth’s Ashton King.

At each 36-hole qualifying competition on The Road to TPC Toronto, the top six boys and top three girls from this week will qualify for a no-fee entry into the season-ending Finale at TPC Toronto, where players will compete on the Heathlands course July 17-18.

All successful qualifiers receive a complimentary 1-hour custom fitting at the COBRA Custom Fitting Studio in Toronto to test COBRA’s new line of LTDx Drivers. At the Finale at TPC Toronto, winners and runners-up in both boys and girls divisions win a CPG Prize Pack consisting of a custom fitting for a COBRA KING Putter at Cobra Puma Golf’s Custom Fitting Studio in Toronto, two layering pieces, one polo, a P Cap, a pair of PROADAPT ALPHACAT golf shoes, and a Cobra golf towel.

For each piece of PUMA apparel, footwear, and/or accessories worn during The Road to TPC Toronto events, players earn PUMA Points. Each PUMA Point counts as one entry into a draw for a PUMA Players Pack, featuring a Limited-Edition PUMA x Vessel Stand Bag, Puma P Cap, and a PUMA Tour Umbrella.

All finishers at each event also receive ranking points for Junior Golf Scoreboard and Global Junior Golf Rankings.

Full Leaderboard

