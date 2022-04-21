Injured University Golfer Hayden Underhill Returns To Canada

Hayden Underhill and his family have returned to Canada. The twenty-year-old golfer from Amhertsview, Ontario was one of two survivors of a tragic traffic accident in West Texas on March 15 . The head-on crash claimed the lives of six of his University of The Southwest Mustangs golf teammates and his coach, along with two other people in the vehicle they collided with.

Underhill is a freshman and was returning with his team from a tournament site in Midland, Texas, to their school in Hobbs, New Mexico when the accident occurred. He, along with fellow Canadian Dayton Price, were the only survivors.

While Price and his family remain in Lubbock, Texas undergoing treatment for the injuries he incurred, Underhill was able to return to Canada on Wednesday evening along with his parents Ken and Wendy who had travelled to be with him immediately after the accident.

On Thursday they provided an update announcing their return home:

Update from the Underhill Family April 21 We are pleased to share that we have returned home to Canada where Hayden will continue his treatment and recovery. Once again, we’d like to thank everyone for the continuing support over the last five weeks. It has been tremendously helpful in keeping our spirits up and Hayden motivated. Hayden has made some amazing progress the last couple of weeks and we are grateful we can continue his recovery process at home. As this journey continues we have much to do as a family and while we appreciate all the well wishes, we are asking for as much privacy as possible at this time. Thank you, Ken, Wendy, Drew, and Hayden

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

