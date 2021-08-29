fbpx
Instruction – Secure Your Pivot Post

August 29, 2021 Scott MacLeod Golf Instruction, Tee Shots

This is the third part in a series of 5 videos by Kevin Haime on how the sports we watch and play can be easily used to illustrate ways to improve our golf swing. Part 3 talks about “Securing Your Pivot Post”. The full feature was originally published in our June 2007 Edition of Flagstick and we brought it back for our 25th Anniversary Season and turned it into a video series.

