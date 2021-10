The 5th and final installment of our 25th Anniversary Golf Tip Series.

This tip was grabbed from the May 2019 Edition of Flagstick Golf Magazine and Steps into the area of technology in golf instruction and specifically how the numbers can show things in our golf swing that can really help us improve.

Jake and Kevin Haime use G.E.A.R.S. 3D motion capture technology to delve into the golf swing.