Interest Ramping Up For New Flagstick Two-Ball Championships

Rumblings on the street have begun.

Plenty of Eastern Ontario golfers are strategizing about who they will take on as a partner for the newly-created Flagstick Two-Ball Championships set to take place this September at the Brockville Country Club.

The tournament, open to teams of both men and women, will include 36 holes of play over the September 11/12 weekend using a better-ball net Stableford format that is competitive but adds a fresh element to keep things every social.

“I’m sort of struggling to decide on a partner because I love the format and want to have the right person to play with,’ said one regular local player who is planning to enter.

Registration for the tournament is now open and entries are beginning to pour in.

Teams will contend for the right to have their name added to the Stanley Thompson Trophy, emblematic of the win and a tribute to the famed Canadian golf course designer who lent his expertise to the Brockville layout.

There are only spots for 50 teams that will be made available for this tournament, which promises to become a popular annual event.

To Learn More Details and Sign Up, Visit This Link