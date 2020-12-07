Ottawa’s James Newton Finds Success in Florida Once Again

Almost two years removed from a victory at the Junior Honda Classic, Ottawa’s James Newton has found success once again on a south Florida golf course.

Newton, now seventeen and currently training at the Matt DeJohn Golf Academy in Palm City, Florida, posted a two-day total of -4 (72-68) over the weekend to win the South Florida PGA (SFPGA) Tour Championship.

The member of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Regional Team, earned a spot in the invitational field after a tie for 5th place at another SFPGA event played in October at Santa Lucia River Club.

This weekend’s event was played at Banyan Cay Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Newton’s score was three strokes better than his nearest competitor to secure the Boys 13-18 title.

Even though he played just two events, Newton, a member at The Royal Ottawa Golf Club, ended the season in 18th place in the Player of The Year standings.

Final Leaderboard

James Newton (submitted photo)

