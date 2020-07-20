Canadian J.C. Deacon Wins The Florida Open, Again…

J.C. Deacon’s golf talent was a quite some time ago, and it endures.

The former Ontario Junior Boys’ Champion (200 & 2001), then playing out of Beacon Hall Golf Club (Aurora, ON), turned his back on being a touring pro some time ago, but that did not mean giving up on competition.

The successful Head Coach of the University of Florida Men’s Golf Program qualified for the 2019 RBC Canadian Open, and on Sunday he won the Florida Open. For the second time.

Deacon often talks about setting an example for his players, and he sure did this past week over 54 holes in Boynton Beach, Florida.

In winning the 74th edition of the Florida Open with scores of 68-65-69 (202), he became just the tenth player in the history of the storied event to do it multiple times. He first won it in 2017.

In a twist of fate, one of the players who tied for 2nd and was trying to catch him all day was one of his former players, Ryan Orr.

Coach Deacon, now a father of two, and living in Gainesville, Florida, picked up (USD) $12,000 for the win.

Canada also had another strong showing in the event; Hugo Bernard of Quebec finished in share of 9th place. Jimmy Jones, Jr. the son of former Canadian LPGA winner Dawn Coe-Jones, tied for 36th.

Final Results