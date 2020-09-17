Jennifer Jaszek Wins 5th PGA of Ontario Women’s Championship

Make it fives times that her name is on the trophy.

Jennifer Jaszek of Bracebridge once again earned top honours at the PGA of Ontario Women’s Championship. She was a previous winner in 2009, 2010, 2014, and 2017.

The Wyndance Golf Club in Uxbridge was the site this year where she extended her record for wins in this event.

As a result of it being a windy and chilly day on September 15, her score of 78 was enough to best the field.

While she was the winner on the day, Jaszek was honest about her play.

She noted, “to be honest, I struggled for most of the day. I just tried to keep it together for the most part. I’m glad I kept it together on the back nine more so than the front”.

The open nature of the Wyndance course kept the field unprotected from the winds and as a result Jaszek adapted her game plan for the day. – “Fairways and greens, fairways and greens – the greens are so big here, and with the wind you really have to keep it in the right spot.”

That was enough to get it done once again.

Sharing second place was a trio of players including Casey Ward, Krysta Schaus, and Sarah Boyce.

The next PGA of Ontario event will be the Assistants’ Zone Championship held at Upper Unionville Golf Club on September 21st and 22nd

For final results of the 2020 Women’s Championship, CLICK HERE.