Canadian Golf Icon Jocelyne Bourassa Passes Away

One of Canada’s greatest golf advocates has passed away at the age of 74.

Jocelyne Bourassa of Shawinigan, Quebec ascended to membership in the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and few were more deserving of the honour.

Bourassa had a storied career as a golfer and went on to become an ambassador and builder of the game through various avenues.

She was honoured at the 2015 World Junior Girls Golf Championship in Ottawa where she shared her experiences with golfers from around the world during an opening ceremony speech. In typical fashion it was more than a speech, she spent time that week lending her wisdom to young golfers and champion the purpose of the event. It was a similar mission to expand golf opportunities for young women that defined much of her life beyond her playing career.

Bourassa established herself as one of the top golf athletes and builders in Canada. Jocelyne was a Université de Montréal graduate who played on the men’s golf team since there was no women’s team, making a lasting impression that would drive her desire to support female golfers.

In her playing career she won three Québec Junior crowns in a row (1963, 1964, 1965), four Québec Amateur championships (1963, 1969, 1970, 1971) and was a member of Québec’s teams on eight occasions between 1962 and 1971. Jocelyne was also successful nationally, capturing two Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship crowns (1965 and 1971) and was runner-up in 1968. Internationally, she won the Scottish Girls title (Scotland, 1967) and the New Zealand amateur crown in 1971 and was a member of Canadian teams in the 1970 World Championships and 1971 Commonwealth Matches. In 1973 Jocelyne became the first Canadian to win an LPGA event on home soil before being forced to end her playing career due to a knee injury in 1979.

Jocelyne’s contributions and commitment to golf have gone well beyond her outstanding athletic career to have been one of golf’s exemplary builders. In a male dominated sport, Jocelyne championed the development of women’s golf and led a tradition of excellence. She has worked with Canadian golf associations and the PGA of Canada to initiate developmental programs for young female golf professionals. Jocelyne founded the du Maurier Series in 1980 and grew the series to encourage the rise of Canadian female touring professionals. Jocelyne served as the Executive Director of the du Maurier Classic/Canadian Women’s Open for over 20 years. She also served on the LPGA Board of Sponsors including a role as Vice President. In 2013, the 40th anniversary of her winning the LPGA event called la Canadienne, and as part of a “Give to the Next Generation” initiative, Jocelyne financially supported a young golf professional to help her integrate into the LPGA tour.

Jocelyne was a role model and mentor to women golfers across Canada and served as a senior consultant with Golf Québec for their program to bring golf to primary schools. Golf Canada created the Jocelyne Bourassa Player of the Year Award, in recognition of her tremendous contribution to the game of golf, which was given annually to the Canadian Women’s Tour player who was the top finisher on the Tour’s Order of Merit.

Bourassa was made a Member of the Order of Canada in 1972. She was elected to the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame in 1992, the Quebec Golf Hall of Fame in 1995, the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame in 1996, and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. She was recognized by the Golf Journalists Association of Canada (GJAC) with their highest honour, the Dick Grimm Award, in 2014.