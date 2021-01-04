Jon Rahm Joins Professional Staff at Callaway Golf

He was missing from the Christmas card shared by his former equipment sponsors; he was also spotted at Silverleaf GC in Arizona playing multiple rounds of golf with product from another manufacturer. It was easy to see where things were heading, but now we know the circumstances, officially.

In advance of this week’s PGA TOUR event, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, Callaway has shared details of their signing of Jon Rahm to a multi-year contract as a member of their Professional staff.

The move will see the five-time PGA TOUR winner and current World #2 ranked player make use of a full bag of Callaway products – woods, irons, wedges, golf ball (Chrome Soft X) and an Odyssey Putter.

Now 26, Rahm has been a member of the TaylorMade Golf staff since he turned pro in the summer of 2016.

“I’m so happy to be joining Callaway, and I can’t wait to start the year,” Rahm stated in a release from the company. “The equipment is already performing well for me, and in my first round with the new setup, I shot a course record 59 at Silverleaf. I have confidence in my new Callaway clubs – and especially the golf ball, which has really impressed me during the testing process.”

Jon Rahm makes the move to Callaway Golf as his equipment sponsor (Photo: Callaway Golf)

While the product choices for Rahm may be new (he’ll have various prototype clubs in the bag to start the season), the brand is not unfamiliar to him. Rahm played various Callaway and Odyssey products during his collegiate career. He won eleven events during his stay at Arizona State University.

“We’re proud to welcome Jon Rahm as the newest member of our Tour Staff,” said Callaway President & CEO, Chip Brewer. “He’s one of the very best players in the world, and he’s a proven winner on golf’s biggest global stages. We’ve admired Jon for many years, going back to his college days when he first used our equipment. We’re excited to see him playing Callaway and Odyssey again, as he looks to take his game to yet another level.”

In addition to using Callaway and Odyssey equipment, Rahm will wear apparel from Callaway-owned brand TravisMathew.

No further details were shared on the length of term or compensation for the duration of the agreement.

Rahm won both the BMW Championship and The Memorial in 2020 and already has two top-ten finishes on the 2020-21 wraparound schedule.

