Josh Whalen Wins On Toronto Players Tour

Josh Whalen of Napanee, Ontario picked up a pro win on Thursday on the Toronto Players Tour.
The Kent State graduate and former Team Canada National Team member toured The Quarry Golf Club in 136 strokes over two windy days in Ennismore, Ontario, northwest of Peterborough.
Whalen overcame a two-stroke deficit to a trio of players after round one and surged past the field with a closing 66 (-6) to end the tournament at eight under par.
It was a dramatic closing sequence for Whalen who recorded an eagle on the 17th hole and a birdie on the last in the final round. That allowed him to surpass three players by a single shot – Austin Ryan, Jesse Smith, and Michael Gonko.
For his effort Whalen earned a first place prize of $6,000.
Final Leaderboard
Pos.
|Player
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|Purse
|Points
|1
|Josh Whalen
|-8
|70
|66
|136
|$6,000.00
|600.00
|T2
|Austin Ryan
|-7
|73
|64
|137
|$2,216.67
|370.00
|T2
|Jesse Smith
|-7
|70
|67
|137
|$2,216.67
|370.00
|T2
|Michael Gonko
|-7
|69
|68
|137
|$2,216.67
|370.00
|T5
|Brendan Leonard
|-6
|69
|69
|138
|$1,500.00
|255.00
|T5
|Mark Hoffman
|-6
|70
|68
|138
|$1,500.00
|255.00
|7
|Alan Mclean
|-5
|68
|71
|139
|$1,200.00
|210.00
|T8
|Lucas Kim
|-4
|73
|67
|140
|$925.00
|165.00
|T8
|Freddy D’Angelo
|-4
|70
|70
|140
|$925.00
|165.00
|10
|Riley Goss
|-3
|68
|73
|141
|$750.00
|120.00
|11
|Thomas Code
|-2
|71
|71
|142
|$675.00
|90.00
|T12
|Mathew Iceton
|-1
|73
|70
|143
|$575.00
|56.25
|T12
|Cooper Brown
|-1
|68
|75
|143
|$575.00
|56.25
|T14
|Jackson Bowery
|E
|75
|69
|144
|$190.00
|32.70
|T14
|Mitch Sutton
|E
|74
|70
|144
|$190.00
|32.70
|T14
|Keaton Veillette
|E
|74
|70
|144
|$190.00
|32.70
|T14
|Lee Seward
|E
|72
|72
|144
|$190.00
|32.70
|T14
|Luke Moser
|E
|72
|72
|144
|$190.00
|32.70
|T19
|JJ Regan
|+1
|73
|72
|145
|$0.00
|16.50
|T19
|John Maley
|+1
|72
|73
|145
|$0.00
|16.50
|T19
|Chris Wilson
|+1
|71
|74
|145
|$0.00
|16.50
|T19
|Tyler Hull (a)
|+1
|69
|76
|145
|$0.00
|16.50
|T23
|Keaton Jones
|+3
|75
|72
|147
|$0.00
|7.25
|T23
|Ryan Borg
|+3
|75
|72
|147
|$0.00
|7.25
|T23
|Nolan Pierce
|+3
|74
|73
|147
|$0.00
|7.25
|T23
|James Seymour
|+3
|69
|78
|147
|$0.00
|7.25
|T27
|Stephen Gonko
|+4
|79
|69
|148
|$0.00
|3.00
|T27
|Mac Carter
|+4
|77
|71
|148
|$0.00
|3.00
|T27
|Spencer Gates
|+4
|71
|77
|148
|$0.00
|3.00
|T30
|Jay Mark
|+5
|74
|75
|149
|$0.00
|0.50
|T30
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|+5
|71
|78
|149
|$0.00
|0.50
|32
|Cameron Kellet (a)
|+6
|74
|76
|150
|$0.00
|0.00
|T33
|Luke McLean
|+7
|79
|72
|151
|$0.00
|0.00
|T33
|Brendan Seys
|+7
|73
|78
|151
|$0.00
|0.00
|T35
|Kevin Gordon
|+8
|77
|75
|152
|$0.00
|0.00
|T35
|Nicholas Marchese (a)
|+8
|76
|76
|152
|$0.00
|0.00
|T35
|Ryan Trapp
|+8
|76
|76
|152
|$0.00
|0.00
|38
|Noah Campbell
|+9
|76
|77
|153
|$0.00
|0.00
|39
|Matt Phillips
|+10
|76
|78
|154
|$0.00
|0.00
|40
|Alexis Clement
|+11
|76
|79
|155
|$0.00
|0.00
|T41
|Colin MacGregor
|+12
|82
|74
|156
|$0.00
|0.00
|T41
|Cody Clark
|+12
|79
|77
|156
|$0.00
|0.00
|T41
|Nic Powell
|+12
|78
|78
|156
|$0.00
|0.00
|T41
|Craig Conroy
|+12
|76
|80
|156
|$0.00
|0.00
|T45
|Gavin MacIver
|+13
|81
|76
|157
|$0.00
|0.00
|T45
|Matt Scobie
|+13
|80
|77
|157
|$0.00
|0.00
|T45
|Nate Oke
|+13
|75
|82
|157
|$0.00
|0.00
|48
|Owen Gauder (a)
|+14
|85
|73
|158
|$0.00
|0.00
|T49
|Dan Kavanagh (a)
|+15
|83
|76
|159
|$0.00
|0.00
|T49
|Tyler Sabatino (a)
|+15
|80
|79
|159
|$0.00
|0.00
|T49
|Jordan Shanks
|+15
|79
|80
|159
|$0.00
|0.00
|52
|James Allison
|+16
|82
|78
|160
|$0.00
|0.00
|53
|Andrew Oke
|+18
|79
|83
|162
|$0.00
|0.00
|T54
|Blake Mackey
|+19
|86
|77
|163
|$0.00
|0.00
|T54
|Jaxon Shelton
|+19
|84
|79
|163
|$0.00
|0.00
|56
|Jim McDivitt
|+22
|78
|88
|166
|$0.00
|0.00
|57
|Thomas Sebastiano (a)
|+26
|87
|83
|170
|$0.00
|0.00
|58
|Patrick Wong
|+31
|92
|83
|175
|$0.00
|0.00
|59
|Jordan Lisko
|+33
|90
|87
|177
|$0.00
|0.00
|60
|Nick Kerr (a)
|+61
|105
|100
|205
|$0.00
|0.00