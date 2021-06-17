Josh Whalen Wins On Toronto Players Tour

Josh Whalen of Napanee, Ontario picked up a pro win on Thursday on the Toronto Players Tour.

The Kent State graduate and former Team Canada National Team member toured The Quarry Golf Club in 136 strokes over two windy days in Ennismore, Ontario, northwest of Peterborough.

Whalen overcame a two-stroke deficit to a trio of players after round one and surged past the field with a closing 66 (-6) to end the tournament at eight under par.

It was a dramatic closing sequence for Whalen who recorded an eagle on the 17th hole and a birdie on the last in the final round. That allowed him to surpass three players by a single shot – Austin Ryan, Jesse Smith, and Michael Gonko.

For his effort Whalen earned a first place prize of $6,000.

Final Leaderboard