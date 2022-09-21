Junior Cup Concludes OVGA Youth Season

by Jim Davidson, OVGA Director of Player Development

The Junior OVGA Cup was contested over the September 10-12 weekend, bringing together the top junior players in the Ottawa Valley region for one final head-to-head competition.

The U13 players kicked it off on Saturday Sept. 10th at The Royal Ottawa Golf Club (Royal 9). The new practice facilities at The Royal Ottawa, combined with the excellent course conditions, guaranteed an enjoyable experience for all 23 players. Coming out on top in the boys division was Karson Hurlbert (Camelot) shooting a remarkable even-par 70 over 18-holes in extremely warm conditions. In the girls division, Nelly Adjaoud (Royal Ottawa) was victorious with a spectacular season-best score of 79 on her home course.

Karson Hurlbert

The U19 golfers teed it up for their shot at the Cup on Sept. 11th at Greensmere Golf & Country Club (Legacy course). The boys overall competition came right down to the wire, with 5 players within 2 shots of the lead.

The challenging green on the 18th hole had the final say with the rest of the boys watching. First Graydon Laughlin then David Lafreniere (both from the Ottawa Hunt Club) finished with two-putt even-par 72s, coming up just one stroke back of the clubhouse leader and 2022 Junior OVGA Cup Champion Carter O’Brien from the Prescott Golf Club. Carter indicated that the golf Gods must have been with him on that Sunday, as an errant tee-shot into the trees earlier in the round was abruptly rejected and launched closer to the green from where he was able to birdie the hole. Overall it was 6 birdies on the round for O’Brien on his way to a 1-under 71 and his second OVGA win of the year.

Carter O’Brien

Most of the excitement in the U19 girls competition was for second place, as Avery Norman (Canadian) played steady golf all day and avoided any big numbers on her way to an excellent 3-over score of 75 and the Junior OVGA Cup title. Antonia Ho (Ottawa Hunt) won the battle for second, edging out Gracelyn Xiao (Rivermead) by one-stroke, with Sophie Foulds (Royal Ottawa) and Amelia MacFarlane (Pakenham) just one-stroke back of that.

Avery Nordman

This last event on the 2022 OVGA Junior calendar also finalized the order-of-merit rankings. Crystal trophies and PGA Ottawa prize vouchers were awarded to the winners of the season-long points race in the following age divisions:

Junior Girls, Lauren Gervais (Carleton)

Juvenile Girls, Sophie Foulds (Royal Ottawa)

Bantam Girls, Avery Nordman (Canadian)

Peewee Girls, Nelly Adjaoud (Royal Ottawa)

Junior Boys, Mathis Fortin (Hylands)

Juvenile Boys, Graydon Laughlin (Ottawa Hunt)

Bantam Boys, Chase Jerome (Royal Ottawa) *

Peewee Boys, Karson Hurlbert (Camelot) *

* Triple Crown winners in their age divisions (City & District, Match-Play, OVGA Cup)

Nelly Adjaoud

The OVGA would like to thank all of the host clubs, volunteers and sponsors that have supported our junior golf program this year. The collaboration has been excellent and is one of the main reasons that participation levels are up and our top players are turning in some great performances at the Provincial and National levels.

