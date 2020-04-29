Junior Golfer Video Pays Tribute To Front Line Workers

With their tournament season currently on hold, the Eastern Ontario-based PLAY Junior Golf Tour (PJGT) decided to take the time for something else they felt was more important.

Tour President and Founder Chris Veltkamp engaged some of the players (around 30 of them) to take part in a video to pay tribute to and thank all the essential front-line workers, medical, and support personnel who are continuing to put themselves at risk as they help the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the help of his brother-in-law, Steven Smith, they put the project together rapidly to create the final product that was shared on their various social media platforms. (You can view the video below)

Well done, to all involved.

You can find out more on the PJGT at this link.