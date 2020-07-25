Junior OVGA City & District Champions Crowned

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association concluded their Junior City & District Championships at the Mississippi Golf Club in Appleton, Ontario July 24 in near perfect weather, and seven junior girls and boys champions received their championship trophies.

Inclement weather forced the cancellation of the 1st round of the Junior City & District Championships at the Gatineau Golf Club on Sunday, July 19th with only the girls and the Pee Wee Boys able to carry over their nine-hole scores. The remainder of the field (Junior, Juvenile & Bantam Boys) engaged in an 18-hole shootout for individual honors at Mississippi.

Junior Girls’ Championships

Kanata Golf & Country Club’s Lauren Gervais took home the OVGA Juvenile Girl’s Championship Trophy with her two-day total score of 116 (40-76). This was Lauren’s 4th consecutive championship as she won the Pee Wee City & District in 2017 as well as the Bantam City & District in 2018 and 2019.

Finishing in 2nd and 3rd place were the Royal Ottawa’s Ashley Lafontaine (38-80-118) and Maddy Pytura (38-82-120).

Kanata Golf & Country Club’s Antonia Ho, with her two-day total score of 112 (37-75), took home the OVGA Bantam Girl’s Championship Trophy. Finishing in 2nd place was the Royal Ottawa’s Sophie Foulds (44-80-124).

Carlee Meilleur from the Loyalist Golf & Country Club in Bath, Ontario took home the OVGA Pee Wee Championship Trophy with her two-day total score of 115 (39-76). Finishing in 2nd & 3rd place were Canadian Golf & Country Club’s Avery Nordman (43-87-130) and Colonnade Golf & Country Club’s Payton Pattison (46-102-148).

Junior Boys’ Championships

Owen Walsh from the Rideau View Golf Club was the winner of the OVGA J.E. Caldwell Junior Championship Trophy with his 18-hole score of even par, 72. One stroke behind Owen in 2nd place was Perth Golf Club’s Jonathan Rivington. In 3rd place with his score of 74 was Carleton Golf & Yacht Club’s Aiden Coyle.

With the low score on the day of 2-under-par, 70, the Royal Ottawa’s James Newton retained his Juvenile City & District Championship Trophy won in 2019. James was also the City & District Champion in the Bantam Division in 2017.

2018 Bantam City & District Champion Ellis Kinnaird from the Mississippi Golf Club finished in 2nd place with his round of 74. Third place in the Juvenile City & District went to Kanata Golf & Country Club’s Jared Lipski with his score of 75. Jared was also the 2017 Bantam City & District Champion.

The Championship Trophy in the OVGA’s Bantam Division was won by the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s Yaorui Xu with his score of 74. This was Yaorui’s second City & District Championship as he also won the Pee Wee Championship in 2018.

The GreyHawk Golf Club’s Isaiah Ibit, with his score of 76, finished alone in 2nd place. One stroke back with scores of 77 were Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club club-mates Graydon Laughlin and Jayson Ross.

Atlas Ibit from the GreyHawk Golf Club, with his two-day score of 120 (39-81), took home the OVGA Pee Wee Championship Trophy for the second year in a row. One stroke back in 2nd place was the Rivermead Golf Club’s Samy Tahar (4-81-121) and third place went to Kanata Golf Club’s Tyson Lum-Wah.

The OVGA Junior Tournament Director Jim Davidson thanked the management and staff at both the Gatineau and Mississippi Golf Clubs for hosting the Junior City & District Championships. He also thanked his team of sixteen OVGA Volunteers who worked hard to keep the field of 76 junior golfers moving safely around both challenging golf courses.

On a personal note, it was sad but understandable that because of Covid 19 Rules, the OVGA Junior City & District Champions were not allowed to hoist their championship trophies.

Next up for the OVGA Junior Golfers is their Match Play Championships being held at Greensmere Golf Club in August.

Full Leaderboards