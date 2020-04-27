Website Celebrates 75 Years of Kawartha Invitational

One of Ontario’s longest-standing invitational golf tournaments now has a website that celebrates its seventy-five-year history.

The Kawartha Invitational, hosted by the Kawartha Golf & Country Club in Peterborough, Ontario, was founded in 1946 when it was won by Fraser Dunfield.

The 75th edition of the tournament is currently scheduled for August 1-3, 2020.

Head Professional Mark Ahrens apprised Flagstick that club historian Roger Self and his brother have been developing the celebratory website, which shares the names of the winners and many competitors for each year, and includes clippings, stories, videos, and photos related to the tournaments.

Through the years many notable amateurs, including some who went on to notable success as professionals, have won the championship.

Names like Moe Norman, Nick Weslock, Jon Mills, Ben Kern, Jack Nash, Gar Hamilton, and more can be found within the records.

To see the website, which continues to evolve, visit this link.