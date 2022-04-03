Kingston City Men’s Championship Draws on the Past for 2022 Tournament

Jim Laidley, the convener for Kingston Men’s City Golf Championship, has revealed details about the 2022 tournament. In doing so he shared that they are doing some old and something new for this year.

The “old” is a return to three consecutive days of play, a departure from the two weekends of play that has marked the tournament for quite some time.

The “new” is a change in timing for the championship. Laidley says that in order to enhance the field and “avoid the crush of other events in August and September” that they will now have a much earlier date on the schedule, in June.

Dates and venues for 2022 are:

Qualifier at Camden Braes Golf & CC – Friday, June 10 starting at 1:30 First two Rounds of Match Play at Rivendell Golf Club – Saturday, June 11 Final two rounds of Match Play at Cataraqui G & CC – Sunday, June 12

In 2021 Drew Mayhew of the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club outlasted the field over two weekends to win his second career Kingston Men’s City Championship title.

