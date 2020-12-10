World-Ranked Eastern Ontario Golfer Featured In ClubLink Video

“It’s like I don’t have a disability out there,” shares Kurtis Barkley in a new video being featured by multi-golf course operator ClubLink on their YouTube channel.

The Chesterville, Ontario golfer was part of group that visited ClubLink’s famed Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario for a special game on September 9.

Barkley joined two other disabled golfers and PGA of Canada Professional Todd Keirstead for a round at the layout that has hosted the PGA TOUR’s RBC Canadian Open more than any other course.

Keirstead brought the group together as part of Team TK, a squadron of disabled golf athletes he has joined up for support as part of his Bring Back The Game initiative. The sole focus is to help people come back to, and enjoy the game of golf more, no matter their limitations. Team TK helps magnify the spotlight on these players and their accomplishments.

Barkley, an accomplished champion of able-bodied tournaments in the Ottawa Valley, began playing a schedule of World Disability Golf events just over a year ago and has risen to as high as #11 on the planet. He is the reigning, two-time Ontario Disability Championship winner.

The video for you to enjoy:

For more on the Bring Back The Game initiative, you can visit their Facebook page at this link.

